Across the U.S., deportation flights are ramping up under Trump’s presidency, many of them using the charter company GlobalX. Every day, people are being snatched from their homes, separated from their children, and forced onto ICE-chartered planes. These flights are part of a violent and deeply racist deportation machine targeting Black, Brown, Indigenous, and Caribbean communities.

Recently, we learned that Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican global superstar known for breaking records and speaking up for justice, has used GlobalX, for his tour travel.

👉 We’re calling on Bad Bunny to stop using GlobalX and to publicly say he won’t work with companies that collaborate with ICE.

Private companies like GlobalX are making a profit, selling their services to ICE, fueling mass deportations, and turning human suffering into business as usual.

That’s why it’s so upsetting to learn that Bad Bunny has been using GlobalX. Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican global superstar known for breaking records and he has used his platform to uplift marginalized voices and celebrate Latinx identity across the world.

👉 Watch Danaka’s powerful video calling on Bad Bunny to cut ties with GlobalX and stand with immigrants.

We believe Bad Bunny, who has always spoken up for Puerto Rico, for justice, for dignity, would not want to be associated with a company that is literally flying people out of the country under Trump’s orders.

This is not just about one artist. It’s about changing the culture of complicity. When artists, brands, and public figures reject deportation profiteers, they send a powerful message: Our communities are not disposable. Companies like GlobalX aren’t just bystanders, they’re profiteers. And every time a public figure uses them without question, it helps normalize their role in this brutal system.

Bad Bunny has always stood for la gente, for Puerto Rico, for dignity, for those pushed to the margins. We’re inviting him to stand with immigrant communities now, too.

Join us in asking Bad Bunny to take a stand: No más vuelos de deportación. No more deportation flights.

👉Add your name to urge Bad Bunny to drop GlobalX and stand with immigrant communities.

Other Ways to Engage

Want to experience the real spirit of connection and solidarity? Join us in Cuba this May for a people-to-people delegation that celebrates culture, community, and resistance to U.S. policies that divide families. While airlines like GlobalX fly deportation routes, we’ll be flying to build bridges. Click here to learn more and sign up!

For too long, the U.S. has failed to be a good neighbor fueling displacement through military interventions, economic warfare, and sanctions that harm everyday people in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. Instead of offering refuge, the U.S. criminalizes and deports those fleeing these conditions. We refuse to let our neighbors be terrorized! Check out our ICE Resistance Toolkit for resources to resist raids, protect immigrant neighbors, and take action against deportation policies

In radical solidarity,

Medea, Michelle, Teri, and the CODEPINK Team