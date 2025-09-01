Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of September 1, 2025

Last_Week_(10).png

Excerpt from "Israeli Minister of National Security Doesn’t Even Know His Prisons" by Colonel (ret) Ann Wright

Read it here!

54757758677_362895e6e4_o.jpg

Over the weekend, CODEPINK had an amazing experience at the second annual People's Conference for Palestine!

Read our report back here!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 315: We Are Feminists Resisting Fascism: In this episode we look back at 2025 CODEPINK Summer School and revisit the lessons we can take with us into the future of anti-imperialist organizing.

Bring CODEPINK posters to your local actions!

Browse more posters here!

WEBINAR

WTF is Going on in Latin America & the Caribbean: Venezuela

WEBINAR

LIVE: Taxpayers Against Genocide Demand Justice!

WEBINAR

CNN LIES, GAZA DIES! Activists Protest at CNN HQ in DC

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Nigel Farage, leader of the far-right party Reform UK, is in Washington DC to give a talk about “free speech”. So why can’t he condemn the major free speech violations taking place to protest the proscription of Palestine Action?

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

When confronted about the starvation in Gaza, Rep. Mike Ezell dodged every question, almost breaking an elevator to escape. Yet he proudly called the National Guard’s raids in D.C. “wonderful.” Wonderful to terrorize families here, and in Palestine. Shame!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Rep. Brandon Gill Has No Heart for Gaza’s Children Asked about kids killed by U.S.-funded bombs, Gill replies “I’m a big supporter of Israel.” That’s AIPAC talking. Shame.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK