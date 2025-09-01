Check out our activities for the Week of September 1, 2025

Excerpt from "Israeli Minister of National Security Doesn’t Even Know His Prisons" by Colonel (ret) Ann Wright
Over the weekend, CODEPINK had an amazing experience at the second annual People's Conference for Palestine!
TOP ACTIONS
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- CODEPINK at the People's Conference for Palestine 2025
- How the UN Can Act Decisively to End Genocide in Gaza
- Israeli Minister of National Security Doesn’t Even Know His Prisons - Flotilla Participants Have Never Had TV, Radio or Specialty Food
- A Good Reminder
- CODEPINK San Pedro to Host “Cold War Truth Commission” Book Launch and Teach-In
- CODEPINK Condemns Illegal U.S. Missile Strike Near Venezuelan Waters
- CODEPINK Milwaukee to Hold Solidarity Float Down Milwaukee River in Support of Global Sumud Flotilla
- Taxpayers Against Genocide to Announce International Lawsuit Against U.S. for Role in Genocide
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up September, 2025
RADIO
Episode 315: We Are Feminists Resisting Fascism: In this episode we look back at 2025 CODEPINK Summer School and revisit the lessons we can take with us into the future of anti-imperialist organizing.
WEBINAR
WTF is Going on in Latin America & the Caribbean: Venezuela
WEBINAR
LIVE: Taxpayers Against Genocide Demand Justice!
WEBINAR
CNN LIES, GAZA DIES! Activists Protest at CNN HQ in DC
TOP TWEET #1
This Labor Day, we remember the history of working-class solidarity with Palestine.— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 1, 2025
For decades, unions and worker’s movements have been key to action against Israel’s genocide.
It’s up to workers across the world to unite to enforce a people’s arms embargo on Israel now. pic.twitter.com/32weYZZLc7
TOP TWEET #2
Israel has totally blockaded Gaza for 6 months.— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 2, 2025
The occupation has refused any entry of humanitarian aid deliveries and any goods, including medicine and food.
LIFT THE SIEGE ON GAZA NOW!
TOP TWEET #3
Last night, The Voice of Hind Rajab received a record-breaking standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 4, 2025
The tide has turned. Israel can no longer silence the truth. https://t.co/yotJqNDg9k
Nigel Farage, leader of the far-right party Reform UK, is in Washington DC to give a talk about “free speech”. So why can’t he condemn the major free speech violations taking place to protest the proscription of Palestine Action?♬ original sound - CODEPINK
When confronted about the starvation in Gaza, Rep. Mike Ezell dodged every question, almost breaking an elevator to escape. Yet he proudly called the National Guard’s raids in D.C. “wonderful.” Wonderful to terrorize families here, and in Palestine. Shame!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Rep. Brandon Gill Has No Heart for Gaza’s Children Asked about kids killed by U.S.-funded bombs, Gill replies “I’m a big supporter of Israel.” That’s AIPAC talking. Shame.♬ original sound - CODEPINK