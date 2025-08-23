3 September 2025

“Gaza fuels our moral clarity, our political will, and our sense of responsibility to act with integrity, with vigilance, and with organized discipline."

— Loubna Qutami, Palestinian Feminist Collective at the second annual People’s Conference for Palestine.

CODEPINK had an amazing and enriching experience at the second annual People’s Conference for Palestine this past weekend! Thank you to all our dedicated community members who held down our vendor table for three days straight! It was amazing getting to see each other in one space and educating others on CODEPINK’s work.

And we are so grateful to all the new CODEPINKERs who joined us over the weekend and grabbed our new merch and resources! We cannot wait to carry this momentum all year long!

💗 Check out some highlights from the weekend!

On Saturday afternoon, Jodie hosted a lunch so we could all meet and discuss our daily actions for peace! It was a beautiful setting to hear what each other are continuously doing for the People and the Planet!

On Sunday afternoon, we had a successful supportive action for the sailing of the Global Sumud Flotilla! Thank you all for attending, hearing from the organizers of the US contingent, and for collecting yourselves inside the same portable ship that has been sailing in solidarity since 2011. Hopefully with our support and voice, the flotilla can reach the shores of Gaza and break the siege once and for all. To hear updates from our fellow participants on the boats and to find ways to take action for the flotilla, click here!

Check out all our photos from over the weekend here!

We hope to see everyone soon, keep up the fight!

Until Liberation,

Medea, Jodie, Danaka, Jenin, Michelle, Aaron, Tim, Becca, Makayla and the ENTIRE CODEPINK Team!

