MEDIA ADVISORY

Sept. 2, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

NYC Press Conference: International Legal Action to Be Taken Against the US Government for Participation in the Gaza Genocide

Where: Foley Square, 60 Center St., NYC

When: Thursday, September 4, Noon

NEW YORK — Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) and the National Lawyers Guild International Committee (NLG) will hold a press conference to discuss the international legal action they are taking against the US government for participation in the genocide in Gaza. TAG is a growing grassroots movement, representing more than 3,000 taxpayers across the United States, backing this legal action.

This initial phase of the legal action involves filing a historic legal complaint against the US government with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IAHCR), the official human rights body in the Western Hemisphere established by the Organization of American States (OAS). This is the only legal complaint in the world that directly takes on the US government– including the Biden and Trump Administrations, and Congress– for its role in the genocide.

The complaint is endorsed by a wide range of organizations, including the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Global Exchange, and CODEPINK, as well as by publicly prominent individuals such as Mahmoud Khalil and Dr. Cornel West.

Participants in the press conference will include:

Legal Complaint Attorneys: Huwaida Arraf, lead counsel and co-founder of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Maria Kari, co-counsel, member of Mahmoud Khalil’s legal team, as well as executive director of Project TAHA.

Legal Complaint Petitioners: Susan Abulhawa, Palestinian-American human rights activist, best-selling author with eyewitness experience in Gaza; Monadel Herzollah, Palestinian-American activist and co-founder of US Palestinian Community Network, who has lost 44 family members to the genocide; and Hadil El Wahidy, Palestinian-American business owner, community leader, and activist who has lost more than 100 family members to the genocide.

Retired US Government Official and “Whistleblower”: Anthony Aguilar, a retired U.S. Green Beret, a former contractor in Gaza, and an eyewitness to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's “death traps”.

Leaders of Major Civil Society Organizations: Dr. Jill Stein, former Presidential candidate, Green Party US; Jacqueline Luqman, Chair, Coordinating Committee, Black Alliance for Peace (BAP); Afaf Nasher, Executive Director, CAIR-NY; Wassim Kanaan, Chair for the New Jersey Chapter, American Muslims for Palestine; Marco Castillo, Co-Executive Director, Global Exchange; and leaders of other endorsing organizations such as PYM.

Following the press conference, there will be a March to the Irish Hunger Memorial Park, with stops along the way at corporations profiting from the genocide.

For more information and to arrange interviews, please contact Seth Donnelly, Co-Founder, TAG, at ph: 650-814-8495

