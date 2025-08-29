CODEPINK Milwaukee to Hold Solidarity Float Down Milwaukee River in Support of Global Sumud Flotilla
2 September 2025

Inland Empire Constituents to Bring One Last Message to Rep. Torres' Before Recess Ends
28 August 2025

CODEPINK to Hold Solidarity Action w/ Global Flotilla During People's Conference for Palestine
27 August 2025

Santa Monica March and Rally Planned As Part of a Global Day of Action Demanding End to Gaza Siege
26 August 2025