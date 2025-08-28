FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CODEPINK and Labor Community Strategy Center to Host Teach-In and Book Launch for “Cold War Truth Commission”

LOS ANGELES, CA – CODEPINK San Pedro and The Labor Community Strategy Center announce a public teach-in and book launch for “Cold War Truth Commission” on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6:00 PM. The event will be held at 3546 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008.

This interactive event will feature a panel of testifiers whose experiences are documented in the new book, followed by an open mic session for attendees to share their own testimonies. The discussion will place a special focus on the significance of September 11th within the broader context of Cold War history and its continuing impact on modern politics and global conflict.

Event Details:

What: Teach-In and Book Launch for “Cold War Truth Commission”

Who: CODEPINK San Pedro & The Labor Community Strategy Center

When: Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6-9 PM

Where: 3546 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Featured panelists include:

Jodie Evans of CODEPINK, who will speak on the U.S.'s historic and ongoing Cold War against China.

Eric Mann of The Strategy Center, who will present on "Lessons from the Cold War Truth Commission: Building the Resistance to the Hot War Today.”

Additional local activists who are featured in the book.

The teach-in aims to put the Cold War on trial, examining how decades of anti-communist ideology and red-baiting have shaped contemporary American society and foreign policy. The event is designed to help attendees unravel what organizers describe as "decades of bamboozling by our government and its media" to better understand the roots of today's political climate.

“We consider the Cold War to be our nation’s 3rd, and as-of-yet, unspoken crime, after the genocide of and land-theft against Native Americans and the kidnapping and enslavement of African peoples,” said Rachel Bruhnke, contributing editor to Cold War Truth Commission and CODEPINK San Pedro organizer. “Our mission is to expose the U.S.'s illegal and immoral actions in its crusade against ‘godless communism’, and to show how today's pervasive violence and injustice—both at home and abroad—is intimately tied to the historic perpetration of the U.S. Cold War. The Cold War Truth Commission, because it was never cold, and because it has never ended.”

The book, Cold War Truth Commission, is a compilation of testimonies from renowned activists, scholars, and direct victims of the U.S. Cold War's purge of the left. The event will educate on the true purpose of the Cold War: to crush social programs, peace, labor, and anti-racist efforts globally—a legacy that continues to influence political discourse today.

For more information, please contact Rachel at [email protected]

