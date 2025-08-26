FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Milwaukee Peace Activists to Stage Solidarity Flotilla on River, Demand Safe Passage for Gaza Aid Mission

MILWAUKEE, WI – CODEPINK Milwaukee, in coalition with local peace and justice organizations, will hold a symbolic flotilla on the Milwaukee River to demand safe passage for the Global Sumud Flotilla and an end to the siege preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza.

The event aims to raise public awareness and apply political pressure to ensure the international aid mission can deliver its cargo, including baby formula. Organizers condemn the blockade that has pushed 85% of Gaza's population to famine. Representatives from sponsoring organizations will be available to speak about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

WHEN: Saturday, September 6 at 12 pm

WHERE : Starting at 600 S Water St and ending at Père Marquette Park (900 N Plankinton Ave).

WHO: CODEPINK Milwaukee, co-sponsored by Milwaukee4Palestine, PSL MKE, Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine, and Healthcare Workers for Palestine.

VISUALS: Activists on kayaks and small boats with banners and signs on the river. Rally points on shore with signage and Palestinian flags. High-quality photo and video opportunities.

“We will be on the Milwaukee River in solidarity with the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla to demand that aid be let into Gaza. We condemn Israel's refusal to let aid in, which has created a catastrophic famine. We demand the safe passage of all participants so they can provide necessary humanitarian aid. Gaza is being starved, and the United States is complicit. We must escalate our efforts to break the siege,” explained CODEPINK Milwaukee organizer Chris Jeske.

The action is one of many global solidarity actions addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling for immediate action to allow unfettered access for food, water, medicine, and other critical supplies. For more information, please contact CODEPINK Milwaukee at [email protected].

