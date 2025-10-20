Check out our activities for the Week of October 20, 2025

Excerpt from "The Oldest Colony, the Newest War: Puerto Rico as a Launchpad for War on Venezuela" by Michelle Ellner
This week, CODEPINK joined workers and activists in D.C. in a rally outside AFL-CIO headquarters to demand an end to Labor's complicity in genocide!
Stay in action for Palestine! Boycott Israeli Sports!
- Tell the Nobel Committee: The Peace Prize belongs to Gaza’s journalists, not Machado!
- Tell Pepperdine University: No War Criminals on Campus!
- Sign our pledge to support a boycott of the Israeli soccer team from international sports!
- Demand Mainstream Media Stop Driving War on China: Cover China's Report on U.S. Human Rights Abuses
- Jump Into Action With Our Anti-Imperialist Campaign Action Series!
- Venezuela Rapid Response Toolkit
- No Apples for Genocide! Hold the Apple corporation accountable
- The Oldest Colony, the Newest War: Puerto Rico as a Launchpad for War on Venezuela
- Christian University Pepperdine Just Hired a Pro-Israel War Criminal
- CODEPINK Condemns U.S. Military Escalation Towards War on Venezuela
- Campaign Kick Off/Rally Urging AFL-CIO; Labor Leaders to Treat Israel as Apartheid State & Halt Weapons at Ports
- Campaign Demanding UEFA to Suspend Israel Continues - Press Statement
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up October, 2025
Empire on the Rocks Episode 2: The Israel Lobby, Trump’s Warpath, and the Latin American Pushback: In this episode, Marcy and Medea kick things off with a fiery round of “One Truth, Two Lies.” From Governor Newsom’s squirming AIPAC moment to Chicago’s mayor calling for a general strike and Trump’s missile strikes on Venezuelan boats, Marcy and Medea expose how empire operates at home and abroad, and who’s standing up to it. Tune in for sharp analysis, biting humor, and a global lens.
Empire’s Blueprint: The Monroe Doctrine & U.S. Intervention in Our Hemisphere Webinar
Local Peace Economy Gathering with Krista Wyatt, Director of TimeBanks.Org
Palestine, China, & the Fight For Humanity Webinar
Trump is setting the stage for regime change in Venezuela.— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 20, 2025
He's sent warships, warplanes, & thousands of troops.
He's authorized CIA operations.
He's bombed & killed dozens of people in international waters.
Today we're in the Senate to say:
HANDS OFF VENEZUELA! pic.twitter.com/M1UvmvMFbW
As SNAP benefits are slated to expire, this is where our tax dollars are going.— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 23, 2025
Over $1 million a day for the National Guard to needlessly occupy D.C.
We need this money for food, for housing, for healthcare — not for "practicing war" in our cities. pic.twitter.com/yfBbozFU0I
October 24, 2025
@codepinkalert
Israeli occupation forces have held 16 year-old Palestinian-American Mohammed Ibrahim in detention for over 8 months. As he endures horrific conditions, his family has had no contact with him. They haven't seen him since the IOF took him from his family's home. Despite his US citizenship, the US government has made no effort to secure Mohammed's release. No child should be in prison, but denying the humanity of Palestinian children is US policy. We demand freedom for Mohammed Ibrahim and the hundreds of other children trapped in Israeli prisons.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Senator Josh Hawley has taken $312,009 from the Israel lobby, with AIPAC as his top contributor. When confronted, Hawley deflected by falsely accusing CODEPINK of being funded by the CCP — a baseless smear meant to distract from his AIPAC ties. We are grassroots peace activists. He is a genocide supporter. We’re filing an ethics complaint.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Senator Cruz claims to “hate violence”… yet supports Israel’s bombing of Gaza and wants to silence protests against it.♬ original sound - CODEPINK