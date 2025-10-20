Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of October 20, 2025

Excerpt from "The Oldest Colony, the Newest War: Puerto Rico as a Launchpad for War on Venezuela" by Michelle Ellner

This week, CODEPINK joined workers and activists in D.C. in a rally outside AFL-CIO headquarters to demand an end to Labor's complicity in genocide!

Stay in action for Palestine! Boycott Israeli Sports!

Empire on the Rocks Episode 2: The Israel Lobby, Trump’s Warpath, and the Latin American Pushback: In this episode, Marcy and Medea kick things off with a fiery round of “One Truth, Two Lies.” From Governor Newsom’s squirming AIPAC moment to Chicago’s mayor calling for a general strike and Trump’s missile strikes on Venezuelan boats, Marcy and Medea expose how empire operates at home and abroad, and who’s standing up to it. Tune in for sharp analysis, biting humor, and a global lens.

Empire’s Blueprint: The Monroe Doctrine & U.S. Intervention in Our Hemisphere Webinar

Local Peace Economy Gathering with Krista Wyatt, Director of TimeBanks.Org

Palestine, China, & the Fight For Humanity Webinar

Israeli occupation forces have held 16 year-old Palestinian-American Mohammed Ibrahim in detention for over 8 months. As he endures horrific conditions, his family has had no contact with him. They haven't seen him since the IOF took him from his family's home. Despite his US citizenship, the US government has made no effort to secure Mohammed's release. No child should be in prison, but denying the humanity of Palestinian children is US policy. We demand freedom for Mohammed Ibrahim and the hundreds of other children trapped in Israeli prisons.

Senator Josh Hawley has taken $312,009 from the Israel lobby, with AIPAC as his top contributor. When confronted, Hawley deflected by falsely accusing CODEPINK of being funded by the CCP — a baseless smear meant to distract from his AIPAC ties. We are grassroots peace activists. He is a genocide supporter. We’re filing an ethics complaint.

Senator Cruz claims to “hate violence”… yet supports Israel’s bombing of Gaza and wants to silence protests against it.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK