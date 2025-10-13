Check out our activities for the Week of October 13, 2025

Excerpt from "The Other Hostages: Israel Still Holds Thousands of Palestinians Without Charge" by Medea Benjamin
This week, CODEPINK Chicago staged a rally in front of Google HQ to protest its $50 million propaganda deal with Israel and its illegal transfer of information to ICE.
TOP ACTIONS
- Tell the Nobel Committee: The Peace Prize belongs to Gaza’s journalists, not Machado!
- Tell Pepperdine University: No War Criminals on Campus!
- Sign our pledge to support a boycott of the Israeli soccer team from international sports!
- Demand Mainstream Media Stop Driving War on China: Cover China's Report on U.S. Human Rights Abuses
- Jump Into Action With Our Anti-Imperialist Campaign Action Series!
- Venezuela Rapid Response Toolkit
- No Apples for Genocide! Hold the Apple corporation accountable
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- The Other Hostages: Israel Still Holds Thousands of Palestinians Without Charge
- Shame on the Nobel Committee!
- Orange County CODEPINK Protest Howmet's Role in Genocide
- "Our city will not support profits for genocide!" Chicago CODEPINK Protest Google for Complicity in Genocide and ICE Violence
- CODEPINK Delivers Open Letter to Sierra Club Urging Them to Address Role of U.S. Military in Climate Crisis
- CODEPINK to Protest Pepperdine's Appointment of War Criminal Rev. Johnnie Moore
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up October, 2025
RADIO
Episode 321: The US War on China Explained: This week, tensions between Washington and Beijing are escalating once again. Trump accuses China of “holding the world captive” after it placed export controls on rare earth minerals, the same materials the U.S. relies on to build advanced weaponry. But what’s really behind this narrative? Join us as we unpack the U.S. push for confrontation with China, from economic warfare to military buildup, with special guests K.J. Noh and Mimi Zhu. Together, we’ll expose how the so-called “trade war” fits into a much larger strategy of empire.
WEBINAR
Building a United Movement: War is Not Green Campaign Action Weeks Webinar
WEBINAR
Global Sumud Flotilla activists share their experience in Israeli captivity...
WEBINAR
CBS News and Paramount are embracing Zionism.
TOP TWEET #1
CODEPINK NC and allies disrupted Linda Thomas-Greenfield, former US ambassador to the United Nations who vetoed 3 Gaza ceasefire resolutions.— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 12, 2025
The activists disrupted her five times at a speaking event in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/GxuQO1g455
TOP TWEET #2
Save this for the war crimes tribunal. https://t.co/bae4ZHYnvY— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 13, 2025
TOP TWEET #3
Israel is still killing men, women, and children in Gaza.— CODEPINK (@codepink) October 17, 2025
A "ceasefire" agreement is not enough.
The U.S. must stop arming Israel. https://t.co/zTZWSdYtnH
@codepinkalert
Jared Kushner praised Israel’s “values” and “heroism” while Gaza mourns under the ruins. Israel celebrates its hostages’ release tomorrow but bans Palestinians from celebrating theirs. Apartheid doesn’t end with a ceasefire. That’s why our struggle won’t either.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Twelve of the largest environmental organizations in the U.S. raise over $4 billion a year to “protect life.” Yet on war, militarism, and imperialism, some of the biggest threats to the planet, these twelve green giants stay silent: Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Earthjustice, Project Drawdown, NRDC, Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, EDF, WWF, Wilderness Society, Conservation International, and The Nature Conservancy. It’s time to say it loud: War is not green. Join our War is Not Green: Anti-Imperialist Campaign Action Series: https://www.codepink.org/wingcampaignseries♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Trump said he’s authorized the CIA to conduct operations in Venezuela while the U.S. carries out another drone strike off its coast. No transparency. No approval. No accountability. This is not a war on drugs; it’s a war for oil and control. From October 20 – November 3, CODEPINK is organizing the Latin America Anti-Imperialist Campaign Action Series to expose these illegal attacks, denounce sanctions and militarization, and demand peace, sovereignty, and dignity across Nuestra América. Join us: codepink.org/latamcampaignseries Let Latin America Live!♬ original sound - CODEPINK