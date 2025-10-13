Check out our activities for the Week of October 13, 2025

Skip navigation

Excerpt from "The Other Hostages: Israel Still Holds Thousands of Palestinians Without Charge" by Medea Benjamin

This week, CODEPINK Chicago staged a rally in front of Google HQ to protest its $50 million propaganda deal with Israel and its illegal transfer of information to ICE.

Episode 321: The US War on China Explained: This week, tensions between Washington and Beijing are escalating once again. Trump accuses China of “holding the world captive” after it placed export controls on rare earth minerals, the same materials the U.S. relies on to build advanced weaponry. But what’s really behind this narrative? Join us as we unpack the U.S. push for confrontation with China, from economic warfare to military buildup, with special guests K.J. Noh and Mimi Zhu. Together, we’ll expose how the so-called “trade war” fits into a much larger strategy of empire.

Building a United Movement: War is Not Green Campaign Action Weeks Webinar

Global Sumud Flotilla activists share their experience in Israeli captivity...

CBS News and Paramount are embracing Zionism.

Jared Kushner praised Israel’s “values” and “heroism” while Gaza mourns under the ruins. Israel celebrates its hostages’ release tomorrow but bans Palestinians from celebrating theirs. Apartheid doesn’t end with a ceasefire. That’s why our struggle won’t either.

Twelve of the largest environmental organizations in the U.S. raise over $4 billion a year to “protect life.” Yet on war, militarism, and imperialism, some of the biggest threats to the planet, these twelve green giants stay silent: Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Earthjustice, Project Drawdown, NRDC, Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation, EDF, WWF, Wilderness Society, Conservation International, and The Nature Conservancy. It’s time to say it loud: War is not green. Join our War is Not Green: Anti-Imperialist Campaign Action Series: https://www.codepink.org/wingcampaignseries

Trump said he’s authorized the CIA to conduct operations in Venezuela while the U.S. carries out another drone strike off its coast. No transparency. No approval. No accountability. This is not a war on drugs; it’s a war for oil and control. From October 20 – November 3, CODEPINK is organizing the Latin America Anti-Imperialist Campaign Action Series to expose these illegal attacks, denounce sanctions and militarization, and demand peace, sovereignty, and dignity across Nuestra América. Join us: codepink.org/latamcampaignseries Let Latin America Live!

