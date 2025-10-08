FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct. 16, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Activists Protest Pepperdine's Appointment of Gaza War Criminal Rev. Johnnie Moore

WASHINGTON –CODEPINK and allied organizations plan to protest Pepperdine’s appointment of Rev. Johnnie Moore as Vice Chancellor. The action is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. ET outside Pepperdine University's Washington, D.C., campus.

The activists plan to deliver a letter urging Pepperdine to reverse its decision, citing Moore's recent role as head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a role that conflicts with the university's stated values of faith, service, truth, and moral leadership.

GHF, established in February 2025, has faced stinging criticism from international bodies. In August, United Nations experts called for the immediate dismantling of GHF, stating that its operations have led to severe humanitarian violations. According to the UN, Israeli forces and foreign military contractors opened indiscriminate fire on individuals seeking aid at GHF distribution sites, resulting in at least 859 deaths since late May 2025.

Further condemnation came from UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, who described GHF as "an abomination" and "a death trap costing more lives than it saves." Lazzarini highlighted that since GHF's inception, over 700 people have been killed and nearly 5,000 injured while attempting to access food at its distribution points.

“It’s outrageous that Pepperdine has hired someone whose hands are dripping with the blood of hungry Palestinians. Moore is a war criminal. He should be facing charges for war crimes, not facing students who are learning about diplomacy,” explained CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin.

The protest aims to draw attention to these issues and advocate for Pepperdine University to reconsider Moore's appointment in light of the controversies surrounding GHF's operations and their alignment with the university's mission and values.

###