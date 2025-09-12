Episode 321: The US War on China Explained: This week, tensions between Washington and Beijing are escalating once again. Trump accuses China of “holding the world captive” after it placed export controls on rare earth minerals, the same materials the U.S. relies on to build advanced weaponry. But what’s really behind this narrative? Join us as we unpack the U.S. push for confrontation with China, from economic warfare to military buildup, with special guests K.J. Noh and Mimi Zhu. Together, we’ll expose how the so-called “trade war” fits into a much larger strategy of empire.
