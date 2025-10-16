FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct 16, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Chicago Rallies Outside Google Headquarters, Calling Out Tech Giant’s Complicity in Violence

CHICAGO, IL – This afternoon, members of CODEPINK Chicago held a rally outside the city's Google headquarters, protesting the company's role in enabling human rights abuses.

Demonstrators called out Google employees' complicity in both Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Chicago and the genocide in Gaza. Protesters drew direct connections between Google’s corporate practices and global conflicts.

More than 30 police officers on bikes, in cars, and on foot came to stand between the peaceful protest and Google's facility. However, their presence did nothing to stop an angry Zionist from hitting one of our volunteers in the face.

“The violence brought by the outsider did not stop us from peacefully demanding accountability from Google for its support of the criminalization of our neighbors and our community members in Palestine. With much support from local businesses and restaurant goers, our message was clear: Our city will not support profits for genocide!” explained CODEPINK Chicago organizer Giovi.

The action highlights growing public scrutiny of the technology sector's contracts with government and military entities.

“Google is deeply complicit in atrocities occurring around the world, from Palestine to the abhorrent ICE abductions spreading terror in our country. We are here to reject the techno-fascism Google has distinctly helped escalate in the name of maximizing its own profits. A stand against exploitative big tech companies like Google is a stand for humanity itself," Giovi continued.

