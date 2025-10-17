FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CODEPINK Orange County Peace Activists Protest Howmet Aerospace's Role in F-35 Production for Israel

ORANGE COUNTY -- CODEPINK Orange County activists staged a protest Thursday afternoon outside the Howmet Aerospace facility, distributing pamphlets to workers as they ended their shifts. The demonstration aimed to highlight Howmet's involvement in manufacturing components for Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets, which have been used in Israel’s genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Howmet Aerospace produces specialized titanium parts for the F-35 aircraft, which Lockheed Martin supplies to various nations, including Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) currently operates at least 39 F-35 jets, with plans to acquire a total of 75 by 2028. These aircraft have been employed in recent airstrikes in Gaza, leading to significant civilian casualties.

The protest is part of a broader campaign organized by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Movement, targeting companies involved in the production and supply of military equipment used in conflicts affecting civilian populations. CODEPINK Orange County is calling on Howmet Aerospace to terminate its contract related to the F-35 program, emphasizing the company's role in the genocide in Gaza.

