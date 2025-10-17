"Our city will not support profits for genocide!" Chicago CODEPINK Protest Google for Complicity in Genocide and ICE Violence
16 October 2025

CODEPINK Delivers Open Letter to Sierra Club Urging Them to Address Role of U.S. Military in Climate Crisis
16 October 2025

CODEPINK to Protest Pepperdine's Appointment of War Criminal Rev. Johnnie Moore
16 October 2025

CODEPINK Statement on Gaza Ceasefire Agreement
9 October 2025