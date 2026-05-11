Check out our activities for the Week of May 11, 2026

Excerpt from “The Fuel to My Revolutionary Optimism" by Jenin, CODEPINK's Palestine Campaigner
This week, CODEPINK joined Doctors Against Genocide at the D.C. office of the American Medical Association, demanding the organization speak up for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, their imprisoned Palestinian colleague.
Join us to take action during the AMA conference this June!
TOP ACTIONS
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Invitation to the Environmental Defense Fund: We Can Help You Fulfill Your Mission!
- Add your name to our open letter of support to late University of Michigan researcher Dr. Danhao Wang's family.
- CODEPINK, along with thousands of filmmakers, actors, and industry workers, says #BlockTheMerger! Urge Attorney General Rob Bonta to do right by the American people!
- Demand our media advocate for peace, not war!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Take action during AMA's conference in June!
- Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Venezuela and the Meaning of the “51st State”
- The Fuel to My Revolutionary Optimism
- A Break from COP: In Colombia, a New Climate Front Emerges
- Mother's Day 2026 Reportback
- The U.S.-China Tech Race, Resource Wars, and the Cost of Militarization
- A letter to the Intellectuals Who Deride Revolutions in the Name of Purity: Part II
- Could Trump’s Iran Fiasco Be America’s Suez Crisis?
- Have you heard this story?
- 🤐 Leaked audios
- CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. John Fetterman (PA)
- CODEPINK Milwaukee Disrupts Data Center Panel at American Economic Interest Summit
- Antiwar activists and PA Constituents Hold a Day of Action in Senate Around Sen. Fetterman's Unpopular Pro-War Stance
- Reza Pahlavi and Lockheed Martin Disrupted by CODEPINK at Politico Defense Summit
- "This Adminstration is Criminal!" CODEPINK Disrupts War Crimes Secretary Pete Hegseth
- "Why Guido Climbed the Bridge: War, Resistance and Future Collective Action" Event Set for Busboys and Poets
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May 2026
RADIO
Episode 351 of CODEPINK Radio: 78 Years of Nakba, 78 Years of Resistance: For 78 years, Palestinians have carried the memory of the Nakba as an ongoing reality of displacement, occupation, imprisonment, and genocide. In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Janine speaks with Chicago-based activist and political educator Soha Khatib about growing up Palestinian in diaspora, Black-Palestinian solidarity, the collapse of political Zionism, and how revolutionary love, community, and imagination keep the struggle alive. The Nakba did not end in 1948. Neither has Palestinian resistance.
VIDEO
First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels (Santa Marta, Colombia)
VIDEO
Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: Breaking the Rules
TOP TWEET #1
"THIS IS NOT ABOUT SECURITY! THIS IS ABOUT DEATH AND DESTRUCTION! THIS IS ABOUT PROFIT!"— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 12, 2026
At the Lockheed Martin-sponsored Politico "Security" Summit, CODEPINK activist Olivia DiNucci just disrupted Adam Smith, ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee. pic.twitter.com/3W2Pl4KgIe
TOP TWEET #2
This is a threat of colonization.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 13, 2026
As the U.S. escalates its war on Cuba, it is threatening total invasion of Venezuela.
This is an empire that tries to destroy all sovereignty and independence. pic.twitter.com/EmjdjXk3Y0
TOP TWEET #3
Aggressive U.S. foreign policy is making food prices soar.— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 14, 2026
Fresh vegetables cost more than 11% than they did last year.
This is the direct result of U.S. war on Iran, tariffs, and climate change caused by militarism. https://t.co/oBc5BqLeyy
@codepinkalert
"Where were you when our people were pulling their children out from under the rubble of the bombs you invited into our country?" This morning, an Iranian-American activist confronted Reza Pahlavi for supporting for the US-Israeli war on Iran at the Lockheed Martin-Politico "Security" Summit in Washington, D.C. Pahlavi has repeatedly encouraged the war of aggression against his own country, seeing it as a means to reinstate a pro-Western monarchy in Iran with him on the throne.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
"YOU HAVE THE BLOOD OF THE PEOPLE OF PALESTINE AND IRAN AND LEBANON ON YOUR HANDS!" Two activists disrupted the Lockheed Martin-Politico "Security" Summit in D.C. this morning in protest of the arms manufacturer's complicity in the genocide in Gaza and the wars of aggression against Iran and Lebanon.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
CODEPINK MKE disrupted the American Economic Interest Summit in Wisconsin, where defense contractors, military AI firms, and data center developers promoted projects tied to war profiteering, surveillance, and environmental destruction. The message was simple: Wisconsinites don’t want data centers that fuel militarism while destroying communities and the planet. Learn more: CODEPINK Data Centers Campaign: https://www.codepink.org/datacenters♬ original sound - CODEPINK