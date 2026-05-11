Check out our activities for the Week of May 11, 2026

"Where were you when our people were pulling their children out from under the rubble of the bombs you invited into our country?" This morning, an Iranian-American activist confronted Reza Pahlavi for supporting for the US-Israeli war on Iran at the Lockheed Martin-Politico "Security" Summit in Washington, D.C. Pahlavi has repeatedly encouraged the war of aggression against his own country, seeing it as a means to reinstate a pro-Western monarchy in Iran with him on the throne.