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Check out our activities for the Week of May 11, 2026

Excerpt from “The Fuel to My Revolutionary Optimism" by Jenin, CODEPINK's Palestine Campaigner

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK joined Doctors Against Genocide at the D.C. office of the American Medical Association, demanding the organization speak up for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, their imprisoned Palestinian colleague.

Join us to take action during the AMA conference this June!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 351 of CODEPINK Radio: 78 Years of Nakba, 78 Years of Resistance: For 78 years, Palestinians have carried the memory of the Nakba as an ongoing reality of displacement, occupation, imprisonment, and genocide. In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Janine speaks with Chicago-based activist and political educator Soha Khatib about growing up Palestinian in diaspora, Black-Palestinian solidarity, the collapse of political Zionism, and how revolutionary love, community, and imagination keep the struggle alive. The Nakba did not end in 1948. Neither has Palestinian resistance.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels (Santa Marta, Colombia)

VIDEO

Episode 349: May Day, Media Complicity & the Demand to Arrest Hegseth

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: Breaking the Rules

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@codepinkalert

"Where were you when our people were pulling their children out from under the rubble of the bombs you invited into our country?" This morning, an Iranian-American activist confronted Reza Pahlavi for supporting for the US-Israeli war on Iran at the Lockheed Martin-Politico "Security" Summit in Washington, D.C. Pahlavi has repeatedly encouraged the war of aggression against his own country, seeing it as a means to reinstate a pro-Western monarchy in Iran with him on the throne.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

"YOU HAVE THE BLOOD OF THE PEOPLE OF PALESTINE AND IRAN AND LEBANON ON YOUR HANDS!" Two activists disrupted the Lockheed Martin-Politico "Security" Summit in D.C. this morning in protest of the arms manufacturer's complicity in the genocide in Gaza and the wars of aggression against Iran and Lebanon.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

CODEPINK MKE disrupted the American Economic Interest Summit in Wisconsin, where defense contractors, military AI firms, and data center developers promoted projects tied to war profiteering, surveillance, and environmental destruction. The message was simple: Wisconsinites don’t want data centers that fuel militarism while destroying communities and the planet. Learn more: CODEPINK Data Centers Campaign: https://www.codepink.org/datacenters

♬ original sound - CODEPINK