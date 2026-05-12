FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaints Against Senator John Fetterman for False Accusations and Unethical Conduct

WASHINGTON – CODEPINK has officially filed an ethics complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee against Senator John Fetterman for his unethical, slanderous statements made on a public platform using his official capacity as a duly elected public official.

On May 1, 2026, during a Fox News interview with Jesse Watters, Senator John Fetterman (PA), stated that CODEPINK is “strongly aligned” with the CPC and financed by billionaires. His full quote:

"And a lot of these, you know, these terrible groups like Code Pink and a lot of the other ones that are strongly aligned to the CCP, without a doubt, they’re being financed. I mean, it’s ironic. I mean, these kinds of protests are being funded by billionaires against billionaires. I mean, I don’t know if they realize the irony in many of those things right now."

CODEPINK emphasizes that we are funded exclusively by individuals and by nonprofit foundation grants, and that we operate without influence or support from any foreign entity. We have consistently passed our annual financial audits, unlike the Pentagon.

In contrast, CODEPINK points out the routine and well-documented foreign lobbying and financial contributions received by hundreds of members of Congress, including Senator Fetterman, from foreign interest groups such as the Israel lobby.

“As elected officials, Senators are responsible for upholding the truth and not using their positions to conduct smear campaigns against peaceful activists,” said [add name] CODEPINK. We call on the respective ethics bodies to hold Senator Fetterman accountable for his conduct.

The ethics complaint was hand-delivered to the Senate Ethics Committee as well as to Sen. Fetterman’s office.

For more information, please contact Melissa at [email protected]

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