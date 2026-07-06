Check out our activities for the Week of July 6, 2026

In the Irish town of Nenagh, solidarity with Palestine is part of everyday life. For 1,000 days, this community has refused to look away. They have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gaza through extraordinary grassroots efforts. Today, grandparents, parents, and children gathered together to mark this painful milestone and renew their commitment to justice. Their compassion, perseverance, and belief that ordinary people can make a difference are a powerful reminder that solidarity knows no borders.