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Check out our activities for the Week of July 6, 2026

Excerpt from "What I Saw When I Stopped Pretending" by Mercedez, CODEPINK

Read it here!

As Congress debates the obscene $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget proposed by the Trump administration, CODEPINK is reaching out to our communities to ask: Where would you want that money spent instead?

Take the poll: What should we fund instead of war?

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 359: From the River to the Sea: Dr. Maha Nassar, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, presents the chant “From the River to the Sea” as a call for liberation that embraces Palestinian personal ties to the land of Palestine. Dr. Nassar was a guest on the CODEPINK Summer Series: Challenging Zionism in Schools.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

WTF: Colombia Moves Right with an Electoral Win of Less than 1%

WEBINAR

Empire on the Rocks: Building a Global Jewish Anti-Zionist Movement

WEBINAR

Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #4

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@codepinkalert

"GUARD GO HOME! HEGSETH TO THE HAGUE!" This morning, as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed National Guard members in a DC park, activists nearby called for his arrest and an end to the military occupation of their communities. FREE DC! FREE PALESTINE!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

In the Irish town of Nenagh, solidarity with Palestine is part of everyday life. For 1,000 days, this community has refused to look away. They have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gaza through extraordinary grassroots efforts. Today, grandparents, parents, and children gathered together to mark this painful milestone and renew their commitment to justice. Their compassion, perseverance, and belief that ordinary people can make a difference are a powerful reminder that solidarity knows no borders.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Hidden inside the Senate’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is Section 1217, a provision that would deepen U.S.-Israel military integration and expand cooperation between the Pentagon and Israel’s military technology sector. The House never got a vote on it. The Senate still has a chance to remove it. Call your senators today: 202-224-3121 Tell them to strip Section 1217 from the NDAA and reject deeper military integration with Israel. No more support for Israel’s wars. No more endless militarization. Invest in people, not war

♬ original sound - CODEPINK