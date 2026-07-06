Check out our activities for the Week of July 6, 2026

Excerpt from "What I Saw When I Stopped Pretending" by Mercedez, CODEPINK
As Congress debates the obscene $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget proposed by the Trump administration, CODEPINK is reaching out to our communities to ask: Where would you want that money spent instead?
Take the poll: What should we fund instead of war?
TOP ACTIONS
- Trump & Congress are proposing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget. We need an investment in the people—not profit. What would you fund instead of war?
- AMA: Help Save Dr. Abu Safiya's Life NOW!
- Watch Earth's Greatest Enemy At Home NOW & Host Your Own Screening!
- In moments of disaster, solidarity saves lives. Please donate today and stand with the people of Venezuela!
- Dr. Philip J. Landrigan: Call for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya and detained healthcare workers!
- Tell Congress: No War on Cuba!
- We are heading back to China! Our next community trip is this October! Join us!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Whitmer’s Data Center Push Isn’t Just Bad for Michigan - It’s Bad for the World
- One-Third of NATO Is in the Pacific, and Israel Brings Genocide to the Drill
- Cut the Pentagon, Save the Planet: The $1.5 Trillion Climate Solution We Can’t Ignore
- What I Saw When I Stopped Pretending
- Eight Contradictions Behind NATO's Summit of "Love"
- America 250 Flyovers: A Celebration of Militarization
- It's finally out.
- This is the end.
- If you knew....
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up July 2026
RADIO
Episode 359: From the River to the Sea: Dr. Maha Nassar, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, presents the chant “From the River to the Sea” as a call for liberation that embraces Palestinian personal ties to the land of Palestine. Dr. Nassar was a guest on the CODEPINK Summer Series: Challenging Zionism in Schools.
VIDEO
WTF: Colombia Moves Right with an Electoral Win of Less than 1%
WEBINAR
Empire on the Rocks: Building a Global Jewish Anti-Zionist Movement
WEBINAR
Challenging Zionism in Schools 2026: Workshop #4
TOP TWEET #1
"This is the end."— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 6, 2026
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has told his lawyer he believes Israel will kill him in detention.
Israeli guards reportedly beat him every day.
His lawyer says the marks of torture and abuse have made him nearly unrecognizable. pic.twitter.com/6NZ1dxqhwq
TOP TWEET #2
The cause of the blackout in Cuba isn't "unknown."— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 6, 2026
It's a 60+ year blockade imposed by the United States. https://t.co/0aqoZwcnVN
TOP TWEET #3
NEW: 100+ economists from around the world are calling on the U.S. treasury to lift sanctions on Venezuela to aid earthquake recovery efforts.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 7, 2026
"The emergency is human before it is political" pic.twitter.com/MAJ04DVByN
@codepinkalert
"GUARD GO HOME! HEGSETH TO THE HAGUE!" This morning, as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed National Guard members in a DC park, activists nearby called for his arrest and an end to the military occupation of their communities. FREE DC! FREE PALESTINE!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
In the Irish town of Nenagh, solidarity with Palestine is part of everyday life. For 1,000 days, this community has refused to look away. They have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gaza through extraordinary grassroots efforts. Today, grandparents, parents, and children gathered together to mark this painful milestone and renew their commitment to justice. Their compassion, perseverance, and belief that ordinary people can make a difference are a powerful reminder that solidarity knows no borders.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Hidden inside the Senate’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is Section 1217, a provision that would deepen U.S.-Israel military integration and expand cooperation between the Pentagon and Israel’s military technology sector. The House never got a vote on it. The Senate still has a chance to remove it. Call your senators today: 202-224-3121 Tell them to strip Section 1217 from the NDAA and reject deeper military integration with Israel. No more support for Israel’s wars. No more endless militarization. Invest in people, not war♬ original sound - CODEPINK