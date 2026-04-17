Episode 351 of CODEPINK Radio: 78 Years of Nakba, 78 Years of Resistance: For 78 years, Palestinians have carried the memory of the Nakba as an ongoing reality of displacement, occupation, imprisonment, and genocide. In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Janine speaks with Chicago-based activist and political educator Soha Khatib about growing up Palestinian in diaspora, Black-Palestinian solidarity, the collapse of political Zionism, and how revolutionary love, community, and imagination keep the struggle alive. The Nakba did not end in 1948. Neither has Palestinian resistance.
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