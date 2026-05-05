FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 11, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Antiwar and Anti-AI Activist to Discuss Bridge Protest and Future Actions at Busboys and Poets

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Activist Guido Reichstadter, who recently concluded a five-day protest atop the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, will speak at Busboys and Poets on May 13 to discuss his demonstration against the war in Iran and the proliferation of AI.

Reichstadter, a 45-year-old Florida-based activist, climbed the bridge on May 1, 2026, to draw attention to these issues. His presence led to periodic traffic disruptions as authorities negotiated with him. He descended on May 6 and was subsequently charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, unlawful entry, and failure to obey an officer.

The event, titled "Why Guido Climbed the Bridge: War, Resistance and Future Collective Action," will give DC residents a chance to hear the motivations behind Reichstadter's protest and discuss strategies for collective action against policies perceived as harmful. Attendees are encouraged to share their experiences and ideas for future activism.

The discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Busboys and Poets, located at 450 K St NW, Washington, D.C. The event is organized and sponsored by Busboys and Poets, CODEPINK, Guido Support Group, Nonviolence International, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), and World Beyond War.

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