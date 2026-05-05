13 May 2026

Detroit Mother's Day Diaper Drive

We celebrated all of our Mothers and caregivers this weekend! Between Chicago and Detroit, our chapters collected thousands of diapers that will support families where they live.Thank you to everyone who joined their local Mother's Day events and shared our Mothers' call to end war!

The CODEPINK community is made up of mothers, fathers, caregivers and community members who cultivate local peace economies everyday. We are so grateful to each of you who carry our transnational feminist values in each breath. None of us or our work would be here without you!

🌷Check out some highlights!

Sonoma County!

Detroit!

Chicago!

Upper Hudson Valley!

Bay Area!

☮️ And we can't stop now!

Love and solidarity,

The ENTIRE CODEPINK team

P.S. Grab fresh arrivals at the CODEPINK Store!