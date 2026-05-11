FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Pennsylvania Constituents to Hold Senate Teach-In Challenging Sen. Fetterman's Pro-War Stance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, May 14, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM, Pennsylvania constituents and peace advocates will convene a teach-in at the office of Senator Fetterman to address concerns over his unabashed support for war and genocide.

This gathering offers journalists a timely opportunity to cover a grassroots response to Senator Fetterman's backing of U.S. military interventions, including his support for the unprovoked and unnecessary joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran, his opposition to the various War Powers Resolutions, and his staunch support for the genocide in Gaza, as well as U.S. interventions in Cuba and Venezuela.

Organized by CODEPINK and local constituents, the event aims to highlight the enormous divide between Fetterman’s pro-war positions and those of the people of Pennsylvania who put him in office. “I worked to get Fetterman elected,” said Philadelphia resident Liz Holzman, “and I am appalled by votes that are the opposite of what he said he stood for. The people of Pennsylvania were asking him to focus on the problems in our state, not to vote with Republicans to stoke overseas wars.”

The teach-in coincides with the delivery of an ethics complaint by CODEPINK against Sen. Fetterman for lying on air, saying that CODEPINK is aligned with the Communist Party of China. During an interview on Fox News, Senator Fetterman stated that CODEPINK is “strongly aligned” with the CPC and financed by billionaires. His full quote:

"And a lot of these, you know, these terrible groups like Code Pink and a lot of the other ones that are strongly aligned to the CCP, without a doubt, they’re being financed. I mean, it’s ironic. I mean, these kinds of protests are being funded by billionaires against billionaires. I mean, I don’t know if they realize the irony in many of those things right now."

As we have officially stated multiple times, CODEPINK receives no money from any foreign government, and we are not funded by billionaires but by individual donors and through administrative grants for non-profits. Fetterman’s lies constitute slander, and he should be held accountable for his unethical actions.

Journalists are invited to attend the teach-in to gain firsthand insights and interviews with organizers and participants. For more information or to confirm attendance, please contact the event organizer, Pam Bailey, directly at [email protected].

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