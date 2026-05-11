CODEPINK Milwaukee Disrupts Data Center Panel at American Economic Interest Summit
13 May 2026

Reza Pahlavi and Lockheed Martin Disrupted by CODEPINK at Politico Defense Summit
12 May 2026

"This Adminstration is Criminal!" CODEPINK Disrupts War Crimes Secretary Pete Hegseth
12 May 2026

"Why Guido Climbed the Bridge: War, Resistance and Future Collective Action" Event Set for Busboys and Poets
11 May 2026