Check out our activities for the Week of March 17, 2025

This week, we went to Columbia University to deliver thousands of signatures calling on the administration to protect their students and stop collaborating with ICE.
TOP ACTIONS
TOOLKITS
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Is This Airline Kidnapping Venezuelans?
- Israeli spy on campus?
- Upper Hudson Valley CODEPINK to Join Emergency Protest Calling for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
- "Don't Harmonize with Genocide!" Bay Area Peace Activists Call for Call for a Cultural Boycott of the Israeli Philharmonic
- UTLA Urges LAUSD to Drop the ADL & Oppose AB 1468 to Police Ethnic Studies
- CODEPINK to ICC: Investigate Biden Administration for War Crimes
- "The Genocide Never Ended." CODEPINK Statement on the Abandonment of the Ceasefire in Gaza by Israel
- CODEPINK Statement Regarding Trump's Illegal Deportations of Venezuelans
- "Protect your students!" CODEPINK to Deliver Petition to Columbia University President
- CODEPINK Statement on U.S. Ordered Airstrikes on Yemen
- Trump’s Expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador May Well Backfire
- I Resigned 22 Years Ago from the US Government over the Bush War on Iraq
- Trump's Policy toward Latin America: Even Anti-Communist Zealots in Miami Don’t Like It
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up March, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
Project Esther & Christian Nationalism - CODEPINK Congress
WEBINAR
The East Is Still Red: Carlos Martinez Q+A
WEBINAR
LAUSD: DROP THE ADL
TOP TWEET #1
Yesterday in Venezuela, thousands took to the streets in defense of the Venezuelan migrants who have been illegally deported to concentration camps by the Trump administration.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 19, 2025
"Migrating is not a crime. Sanctioning a people is." pic.twitter.com/FkP5NuCN7k
TOP TWEET #2
"The colonization of land and bodies, innately tied together, does one thing only: it destroys."@chinanotenemy's Megan Russell takes on US militarism & the sexual colonization of women in @monthly_review.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 19, 2025
Read here: https://t.co/hGePl1ybfw pic.twitter.com/ydtO1tz97Y
TOP TWEET #3
On this day 22 years ago, the US launched its illegal invasion of Iraq on the basis of lies about Iraq producing WMD's.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 19, 2025
During the war, the US tortured with impunity, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and killed over a million people.
We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/RuZMce9WwB
Israel has ended the ceasefire in Gaza, killing hundreds in a single night. The American ruling class & the mainstream media will give a bunch of different reasons why the ceasefire ended. They'll point fingers and blame everyone but Israel. Don't fall for it.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
NOW: New Yorkers are out in Times Square to protest Israel's renewed assault on Gaza which has already killed hundreds of Palestinians in the past day.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
The US is bombing Yemen and it's killed dozens of people already. CODEPINK Co-director Danaka Katovich gives a short history of why the U.S. has spent so many years attacking Yemen.♬ original sound - CODEPINK