Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of March 17, 2025

Excerpt from "They Could Never Make Me Hate You" by Danaka Katovich

Read it here

This week, we went to Columbia University to deliver thousands of signatures calling on the administration to protect their students and stop collaborating with ICE.

Sign the petition here!

TOP ACTIONS

TOOLKITS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 292: From Cuba With Love: In this episode, hear from Grace Siegelman, CODEPINK's Engagement Coordinator and CODEPINK members who traveled to Cuba at the beginning of this year to see first-hand how the United States' six-decades-long economic and commercial blockade is impacting the daily life of Cuban families and communities. Listen as they reflect on their own experiences while being in Cuba and how our political, economic and social lives here in the U.S. have a direct impact on the Cuban people.
This may, we'll be travelling to Cuba as a people-to-people delegation that celebrates culture, community, and resistance to U.S. policies that divide families. Interested in joining us? Learn more here:

WEBINAR

Project Esther & Christian Nationalism - CODEPINK Congress

WEBINAR

The East Is Still Red: Carlos Martinez Q+A

WEBINAR

LAUSD: DROP THE ADL

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Israel has ended the ceasefire in Gaza, killing hundreds in a single night. The American ruling class & the mainstream media will give a bunch of different reasons why the ceasefire ended. They'll point fingers and blame everyone but Israel. Don't fall for it.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

NOW: New Yorkers are out in Times Square to protest Israel's renewed assault on Gaza which has already killed hundreds of Palestinians in the past day.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

The US is bombing Yemen and it's killed dozens of people already. CODEPINK Co-director Danaka Katovich gives a short history of why the U.S. has spent so many years attacking Yemen.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK