March 20, 2025

Upper Hudson Valley CODEPINK to Join Emergency Protest in Albany, NY: Stop the Genocide in Gaza

ALBANY, NY — In response to Israel abandoning the ceasefire in Gaza with the sole intent to continue the genocide in Gaza, a coalition of local activist groups is organizing an emergency protest in Albany, NY. The rally will call for an end to the genocide in Gaza and demand action to stop U.S. support for Israeli aggression. It is being held in solidarity with Palestinians who are suffering under Israel’s brutal occupation.

Date: March 21, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Corner of Central Ave + Wolf Rd, Albany, NY

Israel shattered the ceasefire in Gaza, launching airstrikes on Tuesday that killed over 413 people—many of whom had sought refuge in tents and the rubble of their former homes. Despite the agreement, Israel continued to kill Gazans and block essential supplies since March 2, effectively ending the ceasefire. Trump's support for Israel, including promises of weapons, enabled this violation. Israel has a history of using ceasefires as a cover to rearm and escalate aggression, and this time is no different.

This event is being organized by the PSL Albany, the Palestinian Rights Committee Albany, and the University of Albany Students for Justice in Palestine.

