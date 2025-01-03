Joint Letter: MEDC and 124 Groups Urge Congress to Restore US Funding for UNRWA Middle East Democracy Center, March 4, 2025
Area briefs: Dollars for Scholars deadline; International Women’s Day celebration; Holyoke YMCA women’s luncheon Daily Hampshire Gazette, March 4, 2025
Act 10, Scourge of Wisconsin Teachers, Faces Uncertain Future in Court Yahoo News, March 4, 2025
Saints And Ordinary People: Inspiration For This Tumultuous Time Spirit of Change Magazine, March 3, 2025
CODEPINK 2025 Oscars Protest Coverage March 2, 2025
Trump and Vance’s Oval Office Spat With Zelenskyy Provokes Global Reaction Truthout, March 1, 2025
Max Blumenthal: Why was I questioned by the Feds? The Grayzone, March 1, 2025