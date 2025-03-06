FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 15, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Condemns the U.S. Airstrikes on Yemen

CODEPINK condemns the U.S. ordered airstrikes on Yemen and calls for immediate de-escalation. The airstrikes, ordered by Trump, have so far claimed the lives of 9 civilians and wounded more.

In his statement about the U.S. bombing of Yemen, President Trump claimed that the Houthis have waged an "unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism" against America and other ships, aircraft, and drones. However, he conveniently ignores critical context behind these actions. The Houthis' attacks on foreign cargo ships began in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, aimed at deterring the continuation of Israel’s ongoing plan to ethnically-cleanse Palestine.

This campaign ceased when a ceasefire was finally put in place, only to resume due to Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement. Just yesterday, Israeli forces bombed a vehicle carrying humanitarian workers in Gaza, killing nine, including a journalist. Over the past 24 hours, Israel has killed 14 civilians, including four children.

Instead of confronting the root causes of this violence, U.S. officials are escalating deadly attacks on one of the poorest and most devastated nations in the Middle East, while recklessly pushing the U.S. toward a wider regional war with Iran. CODEPINK and its allies demand an immediate halt to U.S. military intervention in Yemen and across the Middle East. We call on the government to prioritize peace and justice by immediately ending all military aid and funds to Israel and holding Israel accountable for breaking the ceasefire.

