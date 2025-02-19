In this episode, hear from Grace Siegelman, CODEPINK's Engagement Coordinator and CODEPINK members who traveled to Cuba at the beginning of this year to see first-hand how the United States' six-decades-long economic and commercial blockade is impacting the daily life of Cuban families and communities. Listen as they reflect on their own experiences while being in Cuba and how our political, economic and social lives here in the U.S. have a direct impact on the Cuban people.

