March 20, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK New York Appeal to Liaison Office of the International Criminal Court to the United Nations to Investigate Biden Administration for Aiding in Israel’s War Crimes

New York, NY – A group of CODEPINK activists, led by CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans, attempted to deliver a petition signed by over 4,200 individuals urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the Biden Administration for aiding in Israel’s war crimes.

The delivery is in support of a 172-page communication submitted by the nonprofit organization DAWN which details the Biden Administration’s complicity in Israel’s war crimes. The group attempted to set up the meeting with the office for a week prior to their arrival but received no response.

It was recently reported that the University of New Hampshire (UNH) and Harvard University hired former U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and former White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, who played key roles in developing, justifying and executing the Biden administration's most disastrous foreign policy decisions, including the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that ended with a drone attack on an innocent Afghan family and weapons transfers to support the Israeli government's genocide in Gaza despite federal law forbidding those transfers.

Members of the administration should be facing war crimes charges at the Hague, not rewarded with esteemed jobs at prestigious universities.

For more information about our campaign to hold war criminals accountable, please contact Nour at [email protected].

