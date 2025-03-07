Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) is profiting from President Trump's unlawful and racist mass deportations of Venezuelans, flying them to El Salvador into indefinite imprisonment in President Bukele’s brutal mega-prisons. Instead of connecting neighbors and opening pathways, GlobalX is serving Trump’s agenda, operating deportation flights that enable his assault on migrants’ freedom and dignity.

Tell Global Crossing Airlines: Stop working for Trump’s illegal deportation machine!

On March 16, 2025, a GlobalX-operated flight deported Venezuelans to El Salvador, where they are now being imprisoned under a $6 million U.S.-funded deal with President Nayib Bukele. These deportees, many of whom have not been convicted of any crime, are being sent into a prison system where over 300 people have died in custody, facing torture, forced labor, indefinite detention, and abuse.

A federal judge ordered a halt to these deportations, GlobalX chose to move forward anyway, collaborating with an administration that is openly defying the law. Trump’s border czar has even admitted he doesn’t care about the legality or morality of these actions. Trump may think he is above the law, but GlobalX is not. This airline claims to serve Latin America, yet instead of strengthening connections, it is tearing families apart, delivering sons, husbands and brothers into a nightmare with no way out.

Without evidence,Trump claims those deported are “criminals”, profiling them for their nationality and their tattoos. Families of deported Venezuelans have spoken out, insisting their loved ones are not criminals but victims of wrongful accusations.

Take Francisco Javier García Casique, a 24-year-old barber. Francisco was detained by ICE and labeled a gang member despite having no criminal record in Venezuela. His mother recognized him in footage from Bukele’s prison, his head shaved, his dignity stolen. Franco Caraballo, another barber, was deported simply because of a tattoo dedicated to his daughter, which authorities falsely interpreted as a gang symbol. Another victim of these indiscriminate deportations is Arturo Alejandro Suárez Trejo, a Venezuelan musician who was detained while filming a music video and subsequently deported to El Salvador.

Each of their familes lives in anguish, waking up every day with no answers, no calls, no proof their loved one is safe, or even alive. They know one thing: their sons are not criminals, they are not terrorists.

Imagine it was your loved one. Taken without trial, without a chance to speak, his future erased. A mother’s greatest fear is the unbearable thought of never seeing her son again.

Why would an airline enable this abuse of law, of due process, of human dignity?

Some of GlobalX flights build bridges, like its partnership with Havana Air to connect Cuba and the U.S., fostering travel and reuniting families. But GlobalX should not be profiting from deportations that tear families apart and deliver people into indefinite imprisonment.

GlobalX has a choice: Be a good neighbor to Latin America, or be remembered as Trump’s deportation airline.

Demand that GlobalX immediately stop participating in ICE deportation flights, publicly commit to rejecting contracts that enable human rights abuses, and choose to be an airline that connects people, not one that profits from their suffering.

Other Ways to Engage

Want to experience the real spirit of connection and solidarity? Join us in Cuba this May for a people-to-people delegation that celebrates culture, community, and resistance to U.S. policies that divide families. While airlines like GlobalX fly deportation routes, we’ll be flying to build bridges. Click here to learn more and sign up!

For too long, the U.S. has failed to be a good neighbor fueling displacement through military interventions, economic warfare, and sanctions that harm everyday people in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. Instead of offering refuge, the U.S. criminalizes and deports those fleeing these conditions. We refuse to let our neighbors be terrorized! Check out our ICE Resistance Toolkit for resources to resist raids, protect immigrant neighbors, and take action against deportation policies

In radical solidarity,

Michelle, Medea, Teri, and the CODEPINK Team