[A Palestinian woman sits amid the rubble of her home. Credit:Anadolu via Getty Images ]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 18, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Statement on Ceasefire Breakdown by Israel: The Genocide Never Ended

After countless violations, Israel has completely shattered the ceasefire in Gaza. In its most brazen breach of the agreement, Israel launched airstrikes into Gaza early Tuesday morning, killing over 413 people. Israel has been consistently undermining the so-called “ceasefire” by both indirectly and directly killing Gazans throughout this period. On March 2, Israel sealed Gaza’s borders, blocking food, medical supplies, and essential goods from entering, and the Israeli occupation forces never stopped opening fire and killing Palestinians in Gaza. In reality, the genocide never ended.

Trump’s rhetoric on Gaza and promises to give Israel “everything it needs to finish the job” (AKA billions of dollars worth of weapons) undoubtedly enabled Israel to abandon the ceasefire agreement. This lack of accountability and Israel’s consistent violations of the agreement make it clear that neither Israel nor the U.S. had any real intention of upholding the ceasefire in good faith. Israel has used ceasefires in the past as a smokescreen — to rearm, regroup, and justify further aggression. This time was no different.

There is no such thing as a ceasefire when one side is still receiving billions in U.S. weapons. Israel’s latest assault makes it clear that lasting peace is impossible without accountability. The U.S. must end its unconditional military support for Israel and enforce real consequences for its repeated violations of ceasefire agreements. Until then, this cycle of fake negotiations, deliberate bad-faith violations, and mass murder will continue.

The world sees through this charade, and so do we. The only path to real liberation is through justice — justice for the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians murdered, justice for the families torn apart, and justice for the people of Gaza, who deserve freedom, dignity, and an end to Israel’s genocidal siege. Palestinians, particularly the people of Gaza, should have agency over carving out this path to peace.

###