Check out our activities for the Week of January 5, 2026

This should shock the world. The Trump administration just crossed a dangerous line, kidnapping Venezuela’s president, declaring the U.S. will “run” the country, and threatening more attacks and troops on the ground. This isn’t about drugs. It’s about oil, power, and empire. U.S. interventions bring devastation, not peace. Contact Congress now and demand they invoke the War Powers Resolution to stop this illegal war: https://www.codepink.org/warpowersvzla CODEPINK stands with the people of Venezuela and all of Latin America. Hands Off Venezuela. Hands Off Latin America.