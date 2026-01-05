Check out our activities for the Week of January 5, 2026

Excerpt from: CODEPINK Statement Against U.S. Bombing Venezuela and Kidnapping President Maduro
Medea Benjamin disrupted the OAS when the U.S. ambassador tried to whitewash aggression as an “enforcement operation.”
Episode 333: Cultural Production and the Palestine Movement: This week on CODEPINK Radio, join CODEPINK, Watermelon Pictures, and the Palestinian Youth Movement for a powerful conversation on cultural production and its role in the Palestine solidarity movement. You’ll hear about CODEPINK’s activism, Watermelon Pictures’ cultural work, and concrete ways you can bring the fight for Palestinian liberation into your own cultural spaces.
Cultural Production and the Palestine Movement Webinar
Local Peace Economy Gathering: Jan. 7, 2026 - Starting off the New Year Connected
A message from the streets of Caracas
RELEASE MADURO & FLORES— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 4, 2026
The United States has illegally abducted the democratically elected President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro and First Lady, Cilia Flores. They are being held hostage in New York and set to forcibly face "trial" next week. pic.twitter.com/DqnTTNXbD8
NOW: We're outside the @OAS_official emergency meeting to tell them to DEFEND VENEZUELA'S SOVEREIGNTY!— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 6, 2026
Trump's violent and illegal kidnapping of the Venezuelan President and his wife is a threat to us all. If we allow this, any other country could be next. pic.twitter.com/rJF7EjKUSB
Asked Rep Mike Ezell about Trump stealing Venezuelan oil. Got invited to church instead. pic.twitter.com/oE8Wb3BPNN— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 7, 2026
This should shock the world. The Trump administration just crossed a dangerous line, kidnapping Venezuela’s president, declaring the U.S. will “run” the country, and threatening more attacks and troops on the ground. This isn’t about drugs. It’s about oil, power, and empire. U.S. interventions bring devastation, not peace. Contact Congress now and demand they invoke the War Powers Resolution to stop this illegal war: https://www.codepink.org/warpowersvzla CODEPINK stands with the people of Venezuela and all of Latin America. Hands Off Venezuela. Hands Off Latin America.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
LONDON STANDS WITH VENEZUELA 🇻🇪 Tonight in London, UK over 2,000 people demonstrated outside of the Prime Minister's office against British support for US war on Venezuela.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss killed a 60 Minutes exposé on the conditions Venezuelan migrants faced in the CECOT torture center after Trump deported them there. When the media declines to criticize state violence from Israel to the US to El Salvador, they are no longer agitating or promoting the truth; they are running propaganda. Find ways to watch the uncensored episode and how to plan a screening at codepink.org/cecotcbs.♬ original sound - CODEPINK