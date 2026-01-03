CODEPINK LA, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and Indivisible Holds Teach-In Outside Paramount Pictures Studio Warning of Media Takeover
7 January 2026

CODEPINK Central Coast to Hold "Hands off Venezuela" Vigil in San Luis Obispo
7 January 2026

CODEPINK San Pedro to Hold "Picket for Peace" Outside Raytheon Facility for Complicity in War Crimes
5 January 2026

CODEPINK Statement Against U.S. Bombing Venezuela and Kidnapping President Maduro
3 January 2026

The world does not need another U.S.-made...