Jan. 7, 2026

CODEPINK San Pedro Promotes Two Protests Against U.S. Military Intervention in Venezuela

SAN PEDRO – CODEPINK San Pedro has scheduled two events to protest the recent U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, aiming to defend Venezuelan sovereignty and oppose U.S. military actions in the region.

The first event, an Emergency Teach-In and Protest titled "U.S. Hands Off Venezuela & Cuba: No Blood for Oil," is set for Friday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. Organized by the LA Hands-Off Cuba Committee, the event will feature speakers including James Che, a current student at the Latin American School of Medicine; Ainsly Rivera of the "Let Cuba Play" campaign; William Camacaro, co-founder of the National Venezuela Solidarity Network; and Asia Medley, recently returned from Cuba with the Venceremos Brigade. The teach-in aims to educate attendees on the implications of U.S. actions in Venezuela and Cuba.

The second event, "U.S. Navy!: Hands Off Venezuela Rally," is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 10, at 3:15 p.m. at the USS Iowa Battleship in the Los Angeles Harbor at San Pedro. Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK, will address the rally, emphasizing the need for peace and respect for Venezuelan sovereignty. The rally seeks to draw attention to the potential consequences of U.S. military interventions in Latin America.

These events are organized in response to the U.S. military operation on Jan. 3, 2026, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The operation, involving airstrikes and special forces, has been widely criticized for violating international law and Venezuelan sovereignty. The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting where multiple countries, including France, Denmark, Russia, and China, condemned the U.S. actions. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized that the intervention breached the U.N. Charter’s principles on sovereignty and the prohibition of force.

In the United States, the AFL-CIO issued a statement condemning President Trump's actions in Venezuela, reflecting labor's opposition to the intervention. The statement underscores the growing domestic dissent against the administration's foreign policy decisions.

CODEPINK San Pedro's planned events aim to mobilize public opinion against the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and advocate for a peaceful and diplomatic approach to international relations. The organization emphasizes the importance of respecting the sovereignty of nations and the democratic process for all peoples.

