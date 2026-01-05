FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 8, 2026

CODEPINK Reno to Host Local Peace Economy Event with Co-Founder Jodie Evans

RENO —CODEPINK Reno will host CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans, who will lead a Local Peace Economy gathering on Jan. 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7:00 p.m.) at 2590 Orovada St., Reno, NV 89502. The event aims to educate the community on building a local peace economy amid escalating global tensions.

Jodie Evans, co-founder of the women-led peace organization CODEPINK, is a visionary activist and thought leader dedicated to building a more peaceful and just world. Moving beyond protest, her current work focuses on the transformative power of Local Peace Economies—a practical framework for replacing the systems of war and violence with those that foster community resilience, economic justice, and ecological healing.

With decades of on-the-ground organizing and high-level advocacy, Jodie brings a powerful, hopeful narrative. She shares compelling stories of communities worldwide that are redirecting resources from militarism to meet human needs, including funding healthcare, green jobs, education, and restorative justice. Her presentations challenge audiences to rethink security, offering actionable strategies for investing in life-affirming economies right where we live.

The gathering seeks to encourage community members to examine Reno’s role in countering the war economy and fostering systems based on care and shared well-being. CODEPINK Reno has invited local mutual aid and activist groups to join the event and share what they’re working on, and help folks plug into meaningful action here in Reno. This event will also be a book and winter clothing swap - the group is asking for people to bring a book they love or like-new winter clothing to share with the community.

The event is free and open to the public. Street parking is available, and the venue is ADA accessible.

