Jan. 5, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga

CODEPINK Central Coast Announces Vigil Opposing U.S. Military Actions in Venezuela

SAN LUIS OBISPO —CODEPINK Central Coast will hold a "No War on Venezuela" vigil on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 151 N. Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo, Calif., in response to recent U.S. military operations in Venezuela.

The vigil aims to protest the U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a raid on Jan. 3, which resulted in over 80 fatalities, including 32 Cuban military personnel. The operation has intensified regional tensions and raised concerns about U.S. interventionism.

Carolyn Krueger, CODEPINK Central Coast organizer, stated, "The recent aggression against Venezuela is a continuation of U.S. attempts to seize and plunder Venezuela’s natural resources and undermine Venezuela’s sovereignty as well as the sovereignty of other countries in Latin America."

In recent months, the United States has escalated actions against Venezuela, including the seizure of oil tankers, imposition of a blockade on Venezuelan oil shipments, and designation of the Venezuelan government as a "Foreign Terrorist Organization." These measures have compounded the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, which has already suffered from economic sanctions and political instability created by the United States.

For more information, please contact Carolyn Krueger

