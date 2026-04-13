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Check out our activities for the Week of April 13, 2026

Excerpt from “How Many People Have the US and Israel Killed in Iran?" by Medea Benjamin & Nicolas J.S. Davies

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK teamed up with Doctors Against Genocide to deliver our petition to the American Medical Association's offices, demanding they speak out for their imprisoned Palestinian peer, Dr. Hassam Abu Safiya.

Tell the AMA: Stand Against Genocide!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 347: The Cold War & Rise of Christo-Fascism: Host Marcy Winograd talks to CODEPINK activist Rachel Bruhnke, producer of the Cold War Truth Commission, to uncover the lies that haunt us today as we witness the Trump administration’s war on Iran and the rise of Christofascism. On the second half of the program, Marcy and Rachel discuss Pope Leo’s courageous rebuke of Trump’s war mongering.

Apple Pod

LIVESTREAM

American Medical Association: Speak out for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya! [LIVE 4/16]

WEBINAR

WTF: Amid Ballot Delivery Failures & 35 Candidates, Peru's Presidential Elections Move to a Second Round

WEBINAR

The Climate Movement Confronts U.S. Warfare: Earth Month Kick-Off Webinar

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@codepinkalert

🇨🇺 💗 We've got a huge group in Congress today with one clear message: LET CUBA LIVE!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert URGENT: Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti's lawyer has reported that the Israeli occupation has repeatedly subjected him to abuse in prison over the past several weeks, coinciding with the 24th anniversary of his imprisonment. Even while he's targeted for his leadership, we know that Marwan Barghouti's conditions are not unique. The Israeli prison system is designed to abuse and torture the thousands of Palestinian political prisoners it holds. Join us in saying #FreeMarwan ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Today in the House, members voted down a measure to restrict Trump's authority to continue attacking Iran by a vote of 214-213. We paid a visit to the office of the only Democrat who voted with Republicans, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine. Had he voted with his party, the bill would have passed. There is no good reason to have voted against this bill. This is an unjustified, unprovoked war is destabilizing the region and the global economy. It should be ended immediately.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK