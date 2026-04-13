Check out our activities for the Week of April 13, 2026

Excerpt from “How Many People Have the US and Israel Killed in Iran?" by Medea Benjamin & Nicolas J.S. Davies
This week, CODEPINK teamed up with Doctors Against Genocide to deliver our petition to the American Medical Association's offices, demanding they speak out for their imprisoned Palestinian peer, Dr. Hassam Abu Safiya.
Tell the AMA: Stand Against Genocide!
TOP ACTIONS
- Help expose Pete Hegseth for the war criminal he truly is!
- Demand our media advocate for peace, not war!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Join CODEPINK in the global campaign to tell The Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!
- Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!
- Jon Stewart: Don't Be Used by War Mongers!
- Act Now — Bombs Are Falling! Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- How Many People Have the US and Israel Killed in Iran?
- Who's going to arrest this guy?
- CODEPINK Detroit to Hold Earth Day Screening of 'Earth's Greatest Enemy'
- CODEPINK Joins Nationwide “NO MORE MONEY FOR WAR, GENOCIDE, EMPIRE, AND ICE” Tax Day Protests
- CODEPINK Lansing to Co-Host "Imperialism in Africa" Forum
- Sonoma County CODEPINK to Join April 15th Tax Day Protest
- CODEPINK to Hold Vigil for University of Michigan Research Scientist Danhao Wang
- Bay Area CODEPINK to Join Tax Day Protest Outside Israeli Consulate in San Francisco
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up April 2026
RADIO
Episode 347: The Cold War & Rise of Christo-Fascism: Host Marcy Winograd talks to CODEPINK activist Rachel Bruhnke, producer of the Cold War Truth Commission, to uncover the lies that haunt us today as we witness the Trump administration’s war on Iran and the rise of Christofascism. On the second half of the program, Marcy and Rachel discuss Pope Leo’s courageous rebuke of Trump’s war mongering.
LIVESTREAM
American Medical Association: Speak out for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya! [LIVE 4/16]
WEBINAR
WTF: Amid Ballot Delivery Failures & 35 Candidates, Peru's Presidential Elections Move to a Second Round
WEBINAR
The Climate Movement Confronts U.S. Warfare: Earth Month Kick-Off Webinar
TOP TWEET #1
The United States has been waging a war of aggression against Iran through coups, sanctions, invasions, assassinations in an attempt to destroy Iran’s sovereignty, exploit its resources, and obliterate the autonomy one of the world’s oldest, richest civilizations. pic.twitter.com/lQ4XwrL8T3— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 13, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
This is genocide. https://t.co/ovULKAL0Vb— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 14, 2026
TOP TWEET #3
Today, the House resolution to stop the war on Iran failed by just one vote.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 16, 2026
The sole Democrat voting against it was @RepGolden.
In just 6 years in Congress, he's accepted $817,681 in campaign contributions from the Israel lobby. https://t.co/FUTIsCrAZv pic.twitter.com/0JSIcmJf7x
@codepinkalert
🇨🇺 💗 We've got a huge group in Congress today with one clear message: LET CUBA LIVE!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert URGENT: Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti's lawyer has reported that the Israeli occupation has repeatedly subjected him to abuse in prison over the past several weeks, coinciding with the 24th anniversary of his imprisonment. Even while he's targeted for his leadership, we know that Marwan Barghouti's conditions are not unique. The Israeli prison system is designed to abuse and torture the thousands of Palestinian political prisoners it holds. Join us in saying #FreeMarwan ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Today in the House, members voted down a measure to restrict Trump's authority to continue attacking Iran by a vote of 214-213. We paid a visit to the office of the only Democrat who voted with Republicans, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine. Had he voted with his party, the bill would have passed. There is no good reason to have voted against this bill. This is an unjustified, unprovoked war is destabilizing the region and the global economy. It should be ended immediately.♬ original sound - CODEPINK