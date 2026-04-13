FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Detroit to Host Earth Day Screening of 'Earth's Greatest Enemy'

DETROIT – CODEPINK Detroit will host a screening of the documentary "Earth's Greatest Enemy" on April 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the General Baker Institute. The event aims to highlight the environmental impact of the U.S military, and to bring together the local community and organizations working on a wide range of issues.

When: April 22, 2026, at 5:30 pm.

Where : General Baker Institute, 15798 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48238

Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s largest single institutional polluter — spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe.

Combining investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from impacted communities, the film challenges audiences to rethink the hidden costs of a global military empire and its planetary consequences. Exempt from international climate agreements and rarely scrutinized in mainstream reporting, the Pentagon is revealed here as the world’s largest single institutional polluter — spewing carbon, contaminating water, and scarring landscapes across the globe.

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