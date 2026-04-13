CODEPINK Joins Nationwide “NO MORE MONEY FOR WAR, GENOCIDE, EMPIRE, AND ICE” Tax Day Protests
14 April 2026

CODEPINK Lansing to Co-Host "Imperialism in Africa: Historical and Contemporary Manifestations" Forum
14 April 2026

Sonoma County CODEPINK to Join April 15th "Our Taxes, Their Wars: Stop Funding ICE, War and Genocide” Tax Day Protest
13 April 2026

CODEPINK to Hold Vigil for University of Michigan Research Scientist Danhao Wang
13 April 2026