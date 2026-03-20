On the first day of the war in Iran, a U.S. airstrike killed 168 children at an elementary school in Iran. That operation was ultimately commanded by Pete Hegseth, the "Secretary of War". When he was asked about why he decided to target a school and how it happened, he refused to answer.

Yes, this is Trump's war, but it's also Hegseth's. And like Trump, Hegseth is also a war criminal who must be held accountable, as he oversees the entire Pentagon that manufactures all this death and destruction. Hegseth is responsible for every death since the war on Iran started — and for backing Israel's ongoing crimes in Lebanon and Palestine. He must be stopped.

It's time to arrest Hegseth for war crimes.

How many images of children in body bags have we seen over the course of the last two and a half years? The U.S. and Israel have stolen the futures of tens of thousands of children across the region. In the eyes of our bipartisan war machine, little girls and boys are merely collateral damage.

That's why we're going after Hegseth. After the Minab school bombing, members of Congress asked Hegseth why the school was targeted, how A.I. was used to make the decision, and what safety measures he took to prevent civilian casualties. They gave him until March 20th to reply; that day came and went without a word from Hegseth.

Hegseth's silence says it all: The administration doesn't care to fact-check the A.I. that essentially maps strikes for them — and they know that this war is a war on civilians. We are being led into catastrophic forever wars by inhumane figures like Hegseth at the helm.

Join the campaign to arrest Hegseth!

Hegseth isn't afraid to say the quiet part out loud:

This is his worldview — that the U.S. must dominate the planet by force. If a country doesn't submit to U.S. imperialism, it will be met with bombs. Do you remember all those innocent people killed on boats off the coast of South America? The "kill everybody" order came from Pete Hegseth. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to threaten an invasion of Cuba while terrorizing Cubans with the blockade.

Our campaign is meant to hold not only Hegseth accountable but also the media outlets that have failed to press Hegseth for answers. Sign up to join our campaign to arrest Hegseth, and you’ll be kept informed about petitions, petition deliveries, protests, call-in campaigns, social media actions, and other ways you can demand accountability. We want answers — and we want justice for the victims of U.S. imperialism and Zionism.

Let's make Hegseth uncomfortable on national TV and beyond. Sign up here!

Until Liberation,

Jenin, Danaka, and the entire CODEPINK team