FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 13, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Bay Area CODEPINK to Join Tax Day Protest at Israeli Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO – Bay Area CODEPINK will join a Tax Day protest on April 15 at 4:30 p.m. outside the Israeli Consulate, located at 456 Montgomery St., San Francisco. The demonstration aims to oppose the allocation of taxpayer funds toward military operations and immigration enforcement, advocating instead for investment in healthcare, housing, education, and environmental sustainability.

The protest will happen outside the Israeli Consulate and proceed to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building, highlighting concerns over the use of public funds for war, ICE, and genocide instead of life-affirming services.

Sasha Stetler, a CODEPINK Bay Area organizer, explained, "It is crucial that the working class stand together and demand the end of the use of our tax dollars to fund war, genocide, and violence around the globe and in our country. Our communities must come together to demand that the money be put back into these communities."

This day of action comes on the heels of President Donald Trump announcing his desire for a military budget of over a trillion and a half dollars at the expense of healthcare, education, and environmental protections.

The event is organized by a coalition of groups, including Taxpayers Against Genocide, Palestinian Youth Movement, Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC), International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN), Black Alliance for Peace Bay Area, All African People's Revolutionary Party, Richmond CA for Palestine, Berkeley Network for Palestine, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) San Francisco.

###