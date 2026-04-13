FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 14, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

APRIL 15: TAXPAYERS TAKE TO THE STREETS NATIONWIDE — “NO MORE MONEY FOR WAR, GENOCIDE, EMPIRE, AND ICE”

Mass Protests on Tax Day Demand Public Funds for Human Needs, Not War and Repression! Taxpayers declare: No More Money for War, Genocide, Empire, and ICE!

UNITED STATES – U.S. taxpayers will take to the streets in cities and towns across the country on April 15, “Tax Day,” to protest the use of their tax dollars to finance illegal wars, genocide, state violence, and oppression. Protests are planned for New York City, Trenton, NJ, Washington, D.C., Garland, TX, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, and other cities and towns throughout the U.S. For a list of actions, go to Taxpayers Against Genocide.

The nationwide Day of Action was initiated by the US Palestinian Community Network and Taxpayers Against Genocide. It has been endorsed by a broad coalition of civil society and human rights organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and all endorsing organizations have signed this Pledge of Action.

Across the U.S., millions of people are rejecting the use of their hard-earned money for slaughter and genocide while “their” government refuses to fund healthcare, education, affordable housing, and clean energy. Instead of following the will of the people of the U.S., the government continues to bankroll wars of aggression such as the illegal war on Iran, the ongoing genocide in Palestine and Lebanon, the occupation of Haiti, as well as the police state, prison industrial complex, and ICE terror within the U.S., to name just a few examples.

April 15 is a turnpoint – not an endpoint. These street mobilizations are just one step in the escalation of resistance by this growing united front of organizations and outraged individuals. This movement is committed to fighting for the responsible stewardship of public resources in a way that serves life, dignity, and the future of generations to come.

Other endorsing organizations include the Black Alliance for Peace, American Muslims for Palestine, the Palestinian Youth Movement, AROC Action, the All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Haiti Action Committee, Doctors Against Genocide, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Netowrk, National Jericho Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, the United National Antiwar Coalition, the National Lawyers Guild, the Green Party USA, al-Awda, Bay Resistance, the Americain Indian Movement-West, the Tribunal Project, CODEPINK, US Boats to Gaza, the International League of People’s Struggle, World Beyond War, the General Union of Palestinian Students, Lifeline for Palesitne, Theater Workers for a Ceasefire, the Shaka Shakur Freedom Campaign, Black Lives Matter– LA, and many more.

Quotes:

Monadel Herzallah, co-founder of US Palestinian Community Network: “Our tax dollars should be building schools, hospitals, and communities—not funding violence and genocide through military support to Israel.”

Tarik Kanaana, co-founder of Taxpayers Against Genocide: “For many decades, as long as I’ve been alive at least, the US has prioritized war and destruction over the well-being of the people of the US and of the world, regardless of whether there’s a Democrat or a Republican in the White House. After watching my people in Palestine and Lebanon and elsewhere being viciously slaughtered for nearly 3 years by Israel with the full backing of the US, I and so many others around the country have had enough. We are uniting together so that we can effectively force change and are committed to the belief that our tax dollars should serve life, dignity, and the future of generations to come.”

Jacqueline Luqman, Chair, Coordinating Committee, Black Alliance for Peace (BAP): “Trump’s recent claim that the U.S. government cannot fund social programs while siphoning $1.5 trillion toward war and empire is a clear sign of the moral decay Dr. King warned of in 1967. For decades, bipartisan support has prioritized war, surveillance, and state repression over the survival of our communities. As Dr. King demanded, we must fight for a radical redistribution of power to end class, racial, gender, and economic injustice domestically, and US imperialist militarism globally. While the ruling class finds endless money for war and genocide, they refuse to care for the working-class and poor; the people must rise and demand an end to this criminal neglect through the radical redistribution of power and our money that Dr. King understood was needed 59 years ago.”

Dr. Nidal Jboor, co-founder, Doctors Against Genocide: “As healthcare workers, we are trained to act before death becomes inevitable. Genocide is a preventable crime, not an unavoidable tragedy. This April 15, we go to Washington with a clear demand: our tax dollars must be used to save lives, not end them. Medicine stands for life, and we will not be complicit.”

Mohammed Ali, a New Jersey-based organizer with TAG and American Muslims for Palestine: “I've had to witness my personal tax dollars fund the murder and devastation of my own people. If we truly want to see a change, we must mobilize for candidates who align with our morals and speak up as a united front.”

Carol Bloom, a Northern California-based organizer with TAG and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace: “In recent years, I’ve been fighting against the genocide in Palestine funded with our tax dollars and in my name as a Jewish person! More recently, I’ve joined with millions across this country who refuse to stand by while our government uses our tax dollars to attack, kidnap, detain, and deport our immigrant neighbors. Not to mention the endless wars we’re spending billions of taxpayers' dollars on as we terrorize humanity and destroy our planet. Enough is enough!”

Judith Mirkinson, a San Francisco-based member of the National Lawyers Guild and organizer with the Haiti Action Committee: “Donald Trump and company are committing war crimes and getting away with it. We cannot stand by and do nothing while our tax dollars are being used to kill people. To do so is unconscionable and immoral.”

Ahmad Abuznaid, Executive Director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action: “Our tax dollars should fund care, not killing. Prices are rising, American families are going hungry, and meanwhile, Trump has been dumping billions of our tax dollars into deadly weapons and a dangerous war with Iran. Enough.”



For more information and to arrange media interviews, contact [email protected]

###