FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 14, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Lansing to Co-Host Forum on U.S. Imperialism in Africa

LANSING – CODEPINK Lansing, in collaboration with Michigan State University (MSU) and local organizations, will host a forum titled "Imperialism in Africa: Historical and Contemporary Manifestations" on April 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wells Hall B117 on the MSU campus.

The event aims to explore the multifaceted impacts of U.S. imperialism in Africa, both historically and in the present day. Panel discussions and breakout sessions will address topics such as climate change, education systems, data centers, healthcare, colonialism, border terrorism, immigration, and labor exploitation.

The event is organized by the MSU African Studies Center in collaboration with the MSU Department of History, the MSU Muslim Studies Program, the MSU Political Science Department, the Global Educators Cohort Program, CODEPINK Lansing, Greater Lansing CPUSA, Edgewood United Church Peace and Justice Team, Greater Lansing Peace Education Center, and Greater Lansing Democratic Socialists of America. The forum seeks to shed light on the effects of U.S. policies and actions in Africa and their global implications.

The forum will also provide a platform for individuals from Africa and the African diaspora to share experiences and foster connections. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in community-driven discussions and learn from diverse perspectives.

For more information, contact Laura Sager at [email protected].

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