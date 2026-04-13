CODEPINK Joins Nationwide “NO MORE MONEY FOR WAR, GENOCIDE, EMPIRE, AND ICE” Tax Day Protests
14 April 2026

Sonoma County CODEPINK to Join April 15th "Our Taxes, Their Wars: Stop Funding ICE, War and Genocide” Tax Day Protest
13 April 2026

CODEPINK to Hold Vigil for University of Michigan Research Scientist Danhao Wang
13 April 2026

Bay Area CODEPINK to Join Tax Day Protest Outside Israeli Consulate in San Francisco
13 April 2026