Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of September 15, 2025

Last_Week_(10).png

Quote from "Drawing the Line At the Pentagon For the People" by Yousuf of YCFA

Watch the mini-summit here!

54757758677_362895e6e4_o.jpg

This week with the launch of the new iPhone, CODEPINK protested outside of Apple to spread the word: Apple is profiting off violent and inhumane practices abroad! 

Hold Apple accountable for complicity in genocide!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 317: Disrupting Trump, Disrupting Empire: In this episode, CODEPINK's DC Organizer joins us to discuss her recent disruption of President Trump and other officials, and how we can resist the U.S. empire starting from our local communities.

Bring CODEPINK posters to your local actions!

Browse more posters here!

WEBINAR

#AppleLaunch

WEBINAR

"Critical" Minerals or Imperial Plunder? Extractivism for Warfare

WEBINAR

Drawing the Line At the Pentagon For the People Mini-Summit

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

Congressman Darrell Issa claims to be a “champion of free speech” yet he had Medea arrested for asking about Israel’s attack on Qatar. Speaking truth to power is not a crime. Call his office (760) 304-7575 - press 1 - and demand Rep. Issa drop the charges. Free speech for all, not just when it’s convenient.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

We don’t agree with Rep. Cory Mills on most things but today CODEPINK volunteers thanked him for voting against the censure of Ilhan Omar. Free speech matters. Mary Beth Tinker, who defended student speech against the Vietnam War in a landmark Supreme Court case, reminded us that dissent must be protected.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

APPLE: STOP PROFITING FROM GENOCIDE AND EXPLOITATION Today in NYC, we joined protests nationally at Apple Stores on the launch of the new iPhone, exposing how Apple profits from genocide and exploitation. Almost 5,000 people have signed out petition demanding Apple stop profiting from from genocide and exploitation. Join us: codepink.org/apple

♬ original sound - CODEPINK