Check out our activities for the Week of September 15, 2025

Quote from "Drawing the Line At the Pentagon For the People" by Yousuf of YCFA
This week with the launch of the new iPhone, CODEPINK protested outside of Apple to spread the word: Apple is profiting off violent and inhumane practices abroad!
Hold Apple accountable for complicity in genocide!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- CA Lawmakers Back Censorship Disguised as Antisemitism Prevention
- This Apple is Rotten…
- Let's teach him a lesson
- CODEPINK Portland to Join "Labor Against Genocide" March and Rally
- Central Coast Organizations to Hold Peace Day Rally Calling for Demilitarization and End to Genocide
- CODEPINK NYC to Join Protest of Brooklyn Navy Yard
- CODEPINK to Highlight Military Emissions at NYC's Make Billionaires Pay March
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up September, 2025
RADIO
Episode 317: Disrupting Trump, Disrupting Empire: In this episode, CODEPINK's DC Organizer joins us to discuss her recent disruption of President Trump and other officials, and how we can resist the U.S. empire starting from our local communities.
#AppleLaunch
"Critical" Minerals or Imperial Plunder? Extractivism for Warfare
Drawing the Line At the Pentagon For the People Mini-Summit
Footage of the latest U.S. war crime in the Caribbean.— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 15, 2025
This strike broke every rule of engagement.
No U.S. jurisdiction.
No interception.
No search.
No seizure.
No arrests.
No trial.
Three people are dead because Trump illegally ordered their extrajudicial execution. pic.twitter.com/NvcjPJ5V3P
"Palestine isn't the exception — it's the blueprint."— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 16, 2025
— Alana Hadid on Trump's illegal airstrike in the Caribbean pic.twitter.com/cu5Z263mpa
The UN Security Council has voted to re-impose international sanctions on Iran.— CODEPINK (@codepink) September 19, 2025
This comes after Britain, France, and Germany called for new sanctions using a term of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
All while these countries facilitate Israel’s illegal nuclear weapons.
Congressman Darrell Issa claims to be a “champion of free speech” yet he had Medea arrested for asking about Israel’s attack on Qatar. Speaking truth to power is not a crime. Call his office (760) 304-7575 - press 1 - and demand Rep. Issa drop the charges. Free speech for all, not just when it’s convenient.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
We don’t agree with Rep. Cory Mills on most things but today CODEPINK volunteers thanked him for voting against the censure of Ilhan Omar. Free speech matters. Mary Beth Tinker, who defended student speech against the Vietnam War in a landmark Supreme Court case, reminded us that dissent must be protected.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
APPLE: STOP PROFITING FROM GENOCIDE AND EXPLOITATION Today in NYC, we joined protests nationally at Apple Stores on the launch of the new iPhone, exposing how Apple profits from genocide and exploitation. Almost 5,000 people have signed out petition demanding Apple stop profiting from from genocide and exploitation. Join us: codepink.org/apple♬ original sound - CODEPINK