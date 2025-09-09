FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 17, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Santa Barbara Activists to Hold Peace Day Rally Calling for Demilitarization and Justice

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – CODEPINK Central Coast, along with a coalition of organizations, will hold a Peace Day Protest, Rally, and Gathering scheduled for Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Stearns Wharf, 217 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, in front of the Dolphin Fountain. The event aims to advocate for demilitarization, an end to U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza, and community resistance to ICE raids and abductions.

When : Sept. 21, 4 pm ET

Where : Stearns Wharf, 217 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara, 93101 (in front of the Dolphin Fountain)

The rally coincides with International Peace Day, emphasizing the urgent need to address ongoing conflicts and surveillance practices - highlighting the importance of reversing current policies to prevent further humanitarian crises. Community members are encouraged to attend and stand in solidarity with those affected by militarization abroad as well as here at home.

The rally is cosponsored by ​​Venturans for a Just Palestine, CODEPINK Central Coast, VC Defensa, Veterans For Peace, PSL, Tricounties Palestine Solidarity Network, and SJP CSU Central Islands. For more information, please contact Marcy Winograd at [email protected].

