Sept. 18, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Portland to Join Labor and Community Coalition for "Labor Against Genocide" Rally & March

PORTLAND, Oregon – CODEPINK Portland will join a coalition of labor unions and community organizations for a "Labor Against Genocide" rally and march on Sunday, September 21st. The event is organized in solidarity with Palestinian trade unions to pressure elected officials to end US complicity in Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and to mourn the profound suffering and loss of life in Gaza.

The gathering will begin with a rally at 6:00 PM at Berkeley Park (3701 SE Bybee Blvd). Following the rally, participants will march together dressed in mourning for those killed in the genocide.

The mobilization is a direct response to an international call for solidarity from Palestinian unionists. Organizers emphasize the labor movement's historic role in standing against injustice and its power to demand change to U.S. foreign policy.

Organizers with CODEPINK Portland believe this is a moment for the labor movement to unite across sectors and say unequivocally: No Arms to Israel and Let Gaza Live! Participants are heeding the call from Palestinian workers and grieving the immense human toll.

The event is endorsed by a growing list of major labor and community groups, including:

Portland Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)

Portland Jobs with Justice

PSU AAUP

SEIU 503-89

Portland State University Faculty Association (PSUFA)

Portland Association of Teachers (PAT)

Oregon Education Association

Portland Federation of School Professionals

New Seasons Labor Union (NSLU)

AFSCME 88

CPPW

CWA 7901

Many local and national unions have made statements in support of a ceasefire and an arms embargo, including the recent passage of a resolution titled “End the Starvation, Siege and Massacres in Gaza” at the Oregon AFL-CIO convention. Unions have leverage and influence over elected officials, and union members will gather to let elected officials, including Senator Ron Wyden, know they do not support US tax dollars being used to facilitate a genocide.

Representatives of the organizations coordinating the event will be available for in-person interviews.

