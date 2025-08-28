680,000…

…is the number reported as the death toll in Gaza as of April 2025.* When I first read this statistic, my heart fell out of my chest. Then I read that more than half of the dead are children. I feel nauseous at the realization that an entire generation has been wiped out. Israel has murdered more than a quarter of all Palestinians in Gaza – fathers, mothers, and children struck down in front of our eyes. Yesterday, the UN Commission of Inquiry declared that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza**, and despite the overwhelming evidence, our world powers – driven entirely by the war machine – remain complicit, alongside countless corporations profiting from the atrocities.

Many of the complicit companies are household names, the makers of items we use every day. For example, you very well might be reading this from a device created by one of the worst culprits: Apple. As one of the technology giants in the world, Apple has had its hands in repression and human rights abuses all across the globe, from Palestine to the Congo. With the new iPhone 17 launch happening this Friday, I recommend you to keep on reading to learn more about Apple’s complicity.

Apple has a history of supporting the Israeli regime on several fronts. For example, Apple continues to operate multiple research and development centers in Israel, despite it carrying out a full-fledged genocide for nearly two years. Apple has also donated over a million dollars to the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that promotes dangerous rhetoric towards Muslims and pro-Palestine supporters. And the worst parts haven’t even been mentioned yet: Apple is being pressured legally and by its own employees for complicity in crimes against humanity in Israel and in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Israel, Apple has been accused of “matching employee donations to organizations with ties to the Israeli military assault on the Gaza Strip and ongoing illegal settlement development in the West Bank.”*** You can read the employees' letter to Apple here. One of those organizations is Friends of the IOF. Apple, the manufacturer of the second most-used smart phone in the world, has a stake in the genocide in Gaza. This company isn’t just profiting off of ethnic cleansing, it’s paying IDF soldiers to do it.

Apple is also being held accountable legally by the Democratic Republic of Congo. The DRC is suing Apple for using its citizens to mine “blood minerals” -- resources found in conflict zones that are used to perpetuate violence by funding armed groups and inhumane working conditions. Yet, Apple claims it partakes in clean and ethical mining practices. Apple has Congolese people mining for these minerals in war-torn conflict areas under treacherous conditions. Not only are Congolese being subjected to political instability and a hunger crisis, they are also being subjected to violent and hazardous working conditions for near slave wages. And it’s not just DRC – this is also happening in Venezuela and Sierra Leone.

Does the new iPhone still sound appealing? For the people of Palestine, for the people of Congo, Venezuela, Sierra Leone, it surely isn't. For every country in the global south that has been ravaged by capitalism and imperialism, these new technology drops are nothing but more violence to them.

By recently saying Israel is “trapped in international isolation," Netanyahu is admitting what we have been saying all along – Israel has lost favorability in public opinion, breaking its facade as the “only democracy in the Middle East.” The world has woken up to the horrors Israel inflicts all over the world, and Netanyahu is giving power to that. In my opinion, this singular quote is all the confirmation we need that we are winning.

The BDS movement has been calling to isolate Israel economically for its crimes for years – we might not be able to change our governments actions, but we can decide what to do with our own money. We know how Israel, the U.S., and money-hungry companies have long been exploiting the global south for material gain. And popular consciousness is showing that movements like BDS are winning – Israel feels the accountability of millions who have chosen to spend and support with principle.

