CODEPINK NYC Joins Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard in Protest Against Military Manufacturers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — CODEPINK NYC announced its participation in a protest organized by Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard, scheduled for Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. outside Building 77, located at 141 Flushing Avenue in Brooklyn. The demonstration aims to pressure the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC) to evict military manufacturers Easy Aerial and Crye Precision from the premises.

Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard has been conducting weekly protests for a year, urging BNYDC to terminate leases with these companies due to their involvement in supplying equipment to military and law enforcement agencies, including the Israeli Defense Forces, the U.S. Department of Defense, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the New York Police Department.

Easy Aerial specializes in autonomous drone systems used globally for defense and security purposes. Crye Precision manufactures tactical clothing and equipment. Both companies have faced scrutiny for their ties to military operations.

The upcoming protest coincides with BNYDC's first board meeting since its summer recess. Demonstrators plan to gather outside Building 77 to call for the eviction of the tenants profiting from military conflicts.

