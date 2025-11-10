Check out our activities for the Week of November 10, 2025

Excerpt from "Different Battles, Same Struggle: The U.S. War on China, Venezuela, and the International Left" by Megan Russell & Michelle Ellner

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK Michigan rallied against he unjust prosecution of Chinese professor Dr. Yungqing Jian – a result of The Trump administration pushing lies about China to manufacture consent for a future war.

Tell 60 Minutes: Stop Stoking War With China!