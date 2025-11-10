Check out our activities for the Week of November 10, 2025

Skip navigation

Week of November 10, 2025

Excerpt from "Different Battles, Same Struggle: The U.S. War on China, Venezuela, and the International Left" by Megan Russell & Michelle Ellner

This week, CODEPINK Michigan rallied against he unjust prosecution of Chinese professor Dr. Yungqing Jian a result of The Trump administration pushing lies about China to manufacture consent for a future war.

Tell 60 Minutes: Stop Stoking War With China!

Episode 325: Defund the Pentagon & Kick the Military Out of Our Cities! This week on CODEPINK Radio: As the Trump administration deploys the National Guard to cities like D.C. and Chicago under the pretext of “fighting crime,” communities are instead met with intimidation, militarization, and deepened harm. Local organizers know what truly reduces violence: investing in housing, youth programs, mental health care, and real economic justice, not flooding neighborhoods with soldiers. Danaka talks to organizers from D.C. and Chicago about how this domestic repression is tied to the ballooning Pentagon budget and why defunding the Pentagon and reinvesting in our communities is the only path to real safety.

Defund the Pentagon & Kick the Military Out of Our Cities! Cut The Pentagon Campaign Action Weeks

Stop the Supply Chain of Death Webinar

The Pentagon & Your Health Insurance Have Something in Common

@codepinkalert

Democrats held a press conference on “protecting the climate” but most of them still refuse to stop sending bombs to Gaza. We asked them directly: Is the destruction of Gaza ecocide? If they truly care about the climate, they must stop fueling a war machine that flattens cities, poisons water, burns farmland, and chokes the air with explosives. You can’t claim to fight for the planet while funding the bombs that destroy it.

@codepinkalert

If Pelosi doesn’t know about Block the Bombs, the bill to stop sending weapons for Israel’s genocide, then maybe her retirement is the real act of public service

