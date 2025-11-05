FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 12, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Mass Rally Called to Condemn Trump/Hegseth's War on Venezuela

'Fund SNAP, not war!'

WASHINGTON – On Saturday, November 15, CODEPINK will join thousands of demonstrators in Washington, D.C., to protest the Trump administration's efforts to start a regime change war on Venezuela. The rally is part of a nationwide movement aimed to demand a shift in U.S. priorities from endless wars abroad to care, dignity, and real investment in our communities at home.

The demonstration, organized by a coalition of peace organizations, including CODEPINK and the ANSWER Coalition, will take place in Lafayette Square. It is a response to the Trump Administration and the Pentagon’s recent escalation of military aggression in Venezuela, the Caribbean, and across Latin America, including the extrajudicial killings of individuals in boats off the coast of Venezuela and Colombia.

WHEN : Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm E ST

: Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm WHERE: White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

While Washington bankrolls new wars, millions of families at home are struggling to afford food, rent, and medical care. Over 42 million Americans depend on SNAP, and benefit cuts are already being felt as the government diverts resources to the Pentagon instead of to healthcare, schools, and affordable housing.

“As a Venezuelan-American, I am heartbroken to see my tax dollars funding violence against the people in my own homeland”, said Michelle Ellner, Latin American Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK. “The U.S regime is cutting food and healthcare programs here while pouring billions into another regime-change war abroad. We need policies rooted in dignity and care.”



“At a time at which Congress and the White House cut food stamps and benefits that leave children hungry, this war drive that Trump, Hegseth, and Rubio are ramping up in Latin America and the Caribbean serves as a reminder that we need to speak out as people in the United States. If the politicians claim to act in our name, we will make clear that we stand for peace with Venezuela, and push to fund SNAP, not war!” said Benjamin Zinevich, ANSWER Coalition organizer.

The demonstration in Washington, D.C., is a part of a series of coordinated protests across the United States. The nationwide protests reflect growing concern among activists and citizens about the potential for U.S. involvement in Venezuela, potentially leading to war. Participants called for diplomatic solutions and urged the U.S. government to respect Venezuela's right to self-determination.

For more information, please contact Michelle at [email protected].

###