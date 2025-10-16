Episode 325: Defund the Pentagon & Kick the Military Out of Our Cities! As the Trump administration deploys the National Guard to cities like D.C. and Chicago under the pretext of “fighting crime,” communities are instead met with intimidation, militarization, and deepened harm. Local organizers know what truly reduces violence: investing in housing, youth programs, mental health care, and real economic justice, not flooding neighborhoods with soldiers. Danaka talks to organizers from D.C. and Chicago about how this domestic repression is tied to the ballooning Pentagon budget and why defunding the Pentagon and reinvesting in our communities is the only path to real safety.