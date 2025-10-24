FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 10 2025

CODEPINK Michigan Announces to Hold Rally to Support Dr. Yunqing Jian

DETROIT —CODEPINK Michigan has scheduled a rally on Nov. 12, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CST at the Eastern District of Michigan Court, 231 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, to advocate for Dr. Yunqing Jian, a University of Michigan scholar facing charges related to her scientific research.

Speakers at the rally include:

Nick Geiser, Organizer with UM-Pro, a postdoctoral scholar union at the University of Michigan

Bob McMurray, Ann Arbor resident and UM alumnus

Jared Eno, University of Michigan graduate student and graduate worker, and member of GEO, a graduate worker union

Linda Wan, UM alum and member of CODEPINK

Background:

Dr. Jian, 33, was arrested in June 2025 and charged with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud. Authorities allege she and her colleague, Zunyong Liu, 34, illegally imported Fusarium graminearum, a fungus that causes head blight in crops, into the United States for research purposes. The Department of Justice has classified the fungus as a potential agroterrorism threat.

The charges against Dr. Jian are part of a broader pattern of political persecution targeting Chinese scientists under the guise of national security. Experts in agriculture and crop science have questioned the FBI's characterization of the fungus as a bioterrorism threat, noting that Fusarium graminearum is a common pathogen already present in U.S. crops and manageable through existing agricultural practices.

The prosecution of Dr. Jian reflects a dangerous blend of racism, fear, and Cold War rhetoric that undermines academic freedom and scientific collaboration. CODEPINK calls for an end to the "witch hunt" against international scholars and urges the U.S. government to reject policies that escalate tensions with China. The rally aims to raise awareness about Dr. Jian's case, advocate for her release, and promote the protection of international scholars from unjust persecution.

