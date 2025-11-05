Peace Activists to Rally Over Trump's Military Build-up Around Venezuela; Defunding of SNAP/Healthcare
12 November 2025

“People in this county are hurting! Why are we sending money to Israel?” Detroit Constituents Protest Rep. Stevens' ties to AIPAC
11 November 2025

CODEPINK Michigan to Hold Rally in Support Dr. Yunqing Jian Ahead of Trial
10 November 2025

CODEPINK Disrupts CBS Editor-In-Chief Bari Weiss at Free Press Event in Chicago
5 November 2025