FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 12, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected].

CODEPINK Greater Philly to Join Coalition of Peace Organizations for 'Hands Off Venezuela' March

PHILADELPHIA – On Saturday, November 15, CODEPINK Greater Philly will join hundreds in the streets for a march starting outside Philadelphia City Hall to protest the Trump administration's efforts to start a regime change war on Venezuela. The action is part of a nationwide movement denouncing U.S. interventionist policies and advocating for Venezuelan sovereignty. It is a part of a series of coordinated protests across the country, with a similar action set to take place in D.C.

The demonstration, organized by a coalition of local peace organizations, is a response to the Trump Administration and the Pentagon’s recent escalation of military aggression in Venezuela, the Caribbean, and across Latin America, including the extrajudicial killings of individuals in boats off the coast of Venezuela and Colombia. Participants are demanding 'No War On Venezuela!

WHEN : Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 2 pm EST

: Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 2 pm WHERE: Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd

“CODEPINK Greater Philadelphia proudly adds our voice to the call to end the US government's attempt to meddle in the affairs of yet another sovereign nation, militarily or otherwise,” explained CODEPINK Greater Philly organizer Steve Malloy.

The nationwide protests reflect growing concern among activists and citizens about the potential for U.S. war on Venezuela. Participants called for diplomatic solutions and urged the U.S. government to respect Venezuela's right to self-determination.

For more information, please contact Steve Malloy at [email protected] or [email protected]

###