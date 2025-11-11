CODEPINK Michigan to Hold Rally in Support Dr. Yunqing Jian Ahead of Trial
10 November 2025

CODEPINK Disrupts CBS Editor-In-Chief Bari Weiss at Free Press Event in Chicago
5 November 2025

CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. Hawley for Falsely Accusing a Volunteer of Taking "Blood Money" from China
4 November 2025

Labor Leaders, Union Members and Peace Organizations Launch Campaign Urging AFL-CIO Leadership to Block Supply Chain to Israel
27 October 2025