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Check out our activities for the Week of May 18, 2026

Excerpt from “Solidarity with Gaza Flotilla Needed NOW!" by Ann Wright

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK delivered our petition to LA Children's Hospital, urging the doctors of the American Medical Association to advocate for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.

Join us in action during the AMA conference this June!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 352: US Empire in Free Fall & China on the Rise: On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss the US empire’s last gasps and the push-back at home as residents rise up against data surveillance centers. During the second half, Marcy talks to Megan Russell, CODEPINK’s China campaigner, on Trump & the oligarchs’ visit to China to scout new markets and rescue the US dollar from Trump’s disastrous war on Iran.

Apple Pod

VIDEO

WTF: Hondurasgate Confirms U.S. Meddling in Mexico

VIDEO

LPE Gathering: Small Actions & Big Impacts

VIDEO

Empire On The Rocks: The U.S. Empire in Free Fall

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@codepinkalert

China is investing more in clean energy than the rest of the world combined while the U.S. pours trillions into war and fossil fuels. As Trump doubles down on oil and militarism, China is building the solar panels, EVs, and renewable infrastructure shaping the future. The future belongs to countries investing in life, not war.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Abel Bisrat, a U.S. graduate student on the flotilla to Gaza, was kidnapped by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to starving civilians in Gaza. His mother still has no answers. “He just wanted to bring food and medicine to the people of Gaza.” The flotilla carried doctors, aid workers, and peace activists, not weapons. Yet Israel intercepted them in international waters and detained those onboard. Meanwhile, U.S. officials and media figures try to smear humanitarian volunteers as “terrorist supporters” for refusing to stay silent during a genocide. Demand the immediate release of all flotilla participants. Humanitarian aid is not a crime.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

The last boat of the 2026 Gaza Freedom Flotilla has been seized in international waters and its crew detained by Israeli forces. Unarmed civilians sailed to break the siege on Gaza and bring global attention to the genocide. The world cannot stay silent. Free the flotilla activists. Free Palestine.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK