Check out our activities for the Week of May 18, 2026

Abel Bisrat, a U.S. graduate student on the flotilla to Gaza, was kidnapped by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to starving civilians in Gaza. His mother still has no answers. “He just wanted to bring food and medicine to the people of Gaza.” The flotilla carried doctors, aid workers, and peace activists, not weapons. Yet Israel intercepted them in international waters and detained those onboard. Meanwhile, U.S. officials and media figures try to smear humanitarian volunteers as “terrorist supporters” for refusing to stay silent during a genocide. Demand the immediate release of all flotilla participants. Humanitarian aid is not a crime.