Check out our activities for the Week of May 18, 2026

Excerpt from “Solidarity with Gaza Flotilla Needed NOW!" by Ann Wright
This week, CODEPINK delivered our petition to LA Children's Hospital, urging the doctors of the American Medical Association to advocate for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya.
Join us in action during the AMA conference this June!
TOP ACTIONS
- Invitation to the Environmental Defense Fund: We Can Help You Fulfill Your Mission!
- Add your name to our open letter of support to late University of Michigan researcher Dr. Danhao Wang's family.
- CODEPINK, along with thousands of filmmakers, actors, and industry workers, says #BlockTheMerger! Urge Attorney General Rob Bonta to do right by the American people!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Take action during AMA's conference in June!
- Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- It’s time for Pete Hegseth to answer for his crimes. Tell CNN: Put Hegseth on the Hot Seat!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- Alex Saab and the Fragility of the Solidarity Movement
- The Indictment of Raúl Castro: A New Low in U.S. Cuba Policy
- Solidarity with Gaza Flotilla Needed NOW!
- Venezuela and the Meaning of the “51st State”
- The Fuel to My Revolutionary Optimism
- Salsa in the Street! CODEPINK and Allies Hold Cuba Solidarity Event in DC
- CODEPINK LA to Hold Educational Action Outside LA's Children's Hospital Bringing Awareness to AMA Campaign
- CODEPINK San Pedro to Host Screening of 'Earth's Greatest Enemy'
- CODEPINK San Pedro Set to Hold 11th Annual Peace Week to Counter Fleet Week Propaganda
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May 2026
RADIO
Episode 352: US Empire in Free Fall & China on the Rise: On this episode of CODEPINK Radio, co-hosts Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss the US empire’s last gasps and the push-back at home as residents rise up against data surveillance centers. During the second half, Marcy talks to Megan Russell, CODEPINK’s China campaigner, on Trump & the oligarchs’ visit to China to scout new markets and rescue the US dollar from Trump’s disastrous war on Iran.
VIDEO
WTF: Hondurasgate Confirms U.S. Meddling in Mexico
VIDEO
LPE Gathering: Small Actions & Big Impacts
VIDEO
Empire On The Rocks: The U.S. Empire in Free Fall
TOP TWEET #1
May 18, 2026
TOP TWEET #2
"If the vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister succeeds, all will be forgiven."— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 18, 2026
The US role in the coup against Pakistani PM Imran Khan is undeniable.
Yet, elected officials and journalists in the US remain overwhelmingly silent.
Where is the accountability? https://t.co/CJ8f3xiNHq
TOP TWEET #3
Listen to Cubans in Cuba - they do not want a U.S. war against them. https://t.co/inD3TOtQhZ— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 22, 2026
@codepinkalert
China is investing more in clean energy than the rest of the world combined while the U.S. pours trillions into war and fossil fuels. As Trump doubles down on oil and militarism, China is building the solar panels, EVs, and renewable infrastructure shaping the future. The future belongs to countries investing in life, not war.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Abel Bisrat, a U.S. graduate student on the flotilla to Gaza, was kidnapped by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to starving civilians in Gaza. His mother still has no answers. “He just wanted to bring food and medicine to the people of Gaza.” The flotilla carried doctors, aid workers, and peace activists, not weapons. Yet Israel intercepted them in international waters and detained those onboard. Meanwhile, U.S. officials and media figures try to smear humanitarian volunteers as “terrorist supporters” for refusing to stay silent during a genocide. Demand the immediate release of all flotilla participants. Humanitarian aid is not a crime.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
The last boat of the 2026 Gaza Freedom Flotilla has been seized in international waters and its crew detained by Israeli forces. Unarmed civilians sailed to break the siege on Gaza and bring global attention to the genocide. The world cannot stay silent. Free the flotilla activists. Free Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK