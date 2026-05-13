CODEPINK San Pedro Set to Hold 11th Annual Peace Week to Counter Fleet Week Propaganda
18 May 2026

CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. John Fetterman (PA)
14 May 2026

CODEPINK Milwaukee Disrupts Data Center Panel at American Economic Interest Summit
13 May 2026

Antiwar activists and Pennsylvania Constituents Hold a Day of Action in Senate Around Sen. Fetterman's Unpopular Pro-War Stance
13 May 2026