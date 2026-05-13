FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK San Pedro to Screen 'Earth's Greatest Enemy' During 11th Annual Peace Week

SAN PEDRO – CODEPINK San Pedro will host a screening of "Earth's Greatest Enemy," a documentary by journalist Abby Martin, on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 580 W. 6th St., San Pedro, Calif. The event is part of the 11th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week, which offers peace-focused activities as an alternative to the U.S. military's "LA Fleet Week."

"Earth's Greatest Enemy" examines the environmental impact of the U.S. military, highlighting its role as the world's largest institutional polluter. The film combines investigative journalism, striking visuals, and stories from affected communities to challenge viewers to reconsider the hidden costs of a global military presence.

The screening is co-sponsored by San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice, Military Families Speak Out, and Veterans for Peace LA. These organizations aim to promote peace and raise awareness about the consequences of militarization.

The 11th Annual LA Harbor Peace Week, running from May 21 to May 25, 2026, features various events, including peace tables, rallies, and international peace prayers. The week serves as a counterpoint to "LA Fleet Week," which showcases military hardware and promotes military careers.

For more information about the screening and other Peace Week events, please contact Rachel at [email protected].

###